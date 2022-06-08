Assembly Biosciences to Highlight Data from HBV Core Inhibitor Programs at EASL’s International Liver Congress™ 2022

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative, investigational therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and other viral diseases, today announced that six abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the International Liver Congress™, the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) taking place virtually and in London on June 22-26, 2022. During the meeting, data from Assembly Bio’s investigational core inhibitor programs, vebicorvir (VBR), ABI-H3733 (3733) and ABI-4334 (4334), will be featured in six poster presentations.



“The data from our core inhibitor candidates being presented at EASL’s International Liver Congress demonstrate the compelling scientific rationale and recent progress for our pipeline of next-generation core inhibitors, 3733 and 4334, and provide further characterization of VBR, which is being evaluated in ongoing Phase 2 triple combination studies. We are pleased that such a breadth of data from our nonclinical and clinical development efforts have been accepted for presentation, and we look forward to providing these data that further demonstrate the strength of our pipeline focused on providing finite and curative therapies for HBV,” said John McHutchison, AO, MD, chief executive officer and president of Assembly Bio.

Presentation Details

Posters are expected to be made available to conference registrants through the online EASL portal at the start of the meeting on the morning of Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The posters will be available subsequently on the “Events & Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of Assembly Bio's website at www.assemblybio.com

Next-Generation Core Inhibitors:

Poster SAT-383: ABI-4334, a novel inhibitor of hepatitis B virus core protein, promotes formation of empty capsids and prevents cccDNA formation by disruption of incoming capsids

Session: Viral hepatitis B/D: therapy

Date and Time: June 25 at 9:00 AM BST

Presenter: Kathryn M. Kitrinos, PhD, Assembly Bio

Poster SAT-389: Improving the pharmacokinetic profile of the hepatitis B virus core inhibitor ABI-H3733 following oral administration: results from new formulation activities

Session: Viral hepatitis B/D: therapy

Date and Time: June 25 at 9:00 AM BST

Presenter: Michael Shen, PhD, Assembly Bio

Vebicorvir:

Poster THU-346: Greater sequence diversity during early hepatitis B virus decline on vebicorvir plus entecavir is associated with a lower level of virus rebound following switch to entecavir monotherapy

Session: Viral Hepatitis A, B, C, D, E: virology

Date: June 23 9:00 AM BST

Presenter: Kathryn M. Kitrinos, PhD, Assembly Bio

Poster SAT-363: Evaluation of the disposition and mass balance recovery of vebicorvir, a first-generation hepatitis B core inhibitor, in rats and humans

Session: Viral hepatitis B/D: therapy

Date and Time: June 25 at 9:00 AM BST

Presenter: Katie Zomorodi, PhD, Assembly Bio

Poster SAT-366: Deeper virologic suppression with the addition of vebicorvir, a first-generation hepatitis B core inhibitor, to entecavir correlates with reduced inflammation and fibrosis-4 index in treatment-naïve patients with HBeAg positive chronic hepatitis B

Session: Viral hepatitis B/D: therapy

Date and Time: June 25 at 9:00 AM BST

Presenter: Mark S. Sulkowski, MD, Johns Hopkins University

Poster SAT-388: Evaluation of the drug-drug interaction profile of vebicorvir, a first-generation hepatitis B core inhibitor: findings from Phase 1 and Phase 2a studies

Session: Viral hepatitis B/D: therapy

Date and Time: June 25 at 9:00 AM BST

Presenter: Katie Zomorodi, PhD, Assembly Bio

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to bringing finite and curative therapies to the 296 million people living with hepatitis B virus (HBV) worldwide. A pioneer in the development of a new class of potent, oral investigational core inhibitors, Assembly Bio’s approach aims to break the complex viral replication cycle of HBV to free patients from a lifetime of therapy. Assembly Bio’s strategy includes a leading portfolio of more potent, next-generation core inhibitor drug candidates, proof-of-concept combination studies for HBV cure and research programs focused on the discovery of additional novel antiviral mechanisms for HBV and other viral diseases. For more information, visit assemblybio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ. These risks and uncertainties include: Assembly Bio’s ability to initiate and complete clinical studies involving its therapeutic product candidates, including studies contemplated by Assembly Bio’s clinical collaboration agreements, in the currently anticipated timeframes; safety and efficacy data from clinical studies may not warrant further development of Assembly Bio’s product candidates; clinical and nonclinical data presented at conferences may not differentiate Assembly Bio’s product candidates from other companies’ candidates; results of nonclinical studies may not be representative of disease behavior in a clinical setting and may not be predictive of the outcomes of clinical studies; continued development and commercialization of Assembly Bio’s HBV product candidates, if successful, in the China territory will be dependent on, and subject to, Assembly Bio’s collaboration agreement governing its HBV-related activity in the China territory; Assembly Bio’s ability to maintain financial resources necessary to continue its clinical studies and fund business operations; any impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Assembly Bio’s business and operations, including initiation, enrollment and continuation of its clinical studies or timing of discussions with regulatory authorities; and other risks identified from time to time in Assembly Bio’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). You are urged to consider statements that include the words may, will, would, could, should, might, believes, hopes, estimates, projects, potential, expects, plans, anticipates, intends, continues, forecast, designed, goal or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Assembly Bio intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. More information about Assembly Bio’s risks and uncertainties are more fully detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Assembly Bio’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by law, Assembly Bio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts



Investor and Corporate:

Shannon Ryan

SVP, Investor Relations, Corporate Affairs and Alliance Management

(415) 738-2992

sryan@assemblybio.com

Media:

Sam Brown Inc.

Hannah Hurdle

(805) 338-4752

ASMBMedia@sambrown.com



