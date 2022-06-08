Climb Channel Solutions Announces Partnership with Hammerspace

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) announces partnership with Hammerspace, storageless data for hybrid IT environments to efficiently provide a hybrid cloud data platform as a fully automated consumption-based resource.



"Hammerspace is radically advancing the way organizations access and manage their massive data sets across the hybrid cloud. Our technology is taking data driven businesses to the next generation of productivity by enabling users and applications to access all of an organization’s data, no matter where it is stored in the data center and in the cloud," said Chris Bowen, SVP of Global Sales at Hammerspace. "Organizations from life sciences, high-performance computing, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and more are anxious to deploy Hammerspace to address their decentralized business needs. We are thrilled to bring the Hammerspace Global Data Environment to our partners and customer base more rapidly through the partnership with Climb."

The global data era has arrived, accelerated dramatically by pandemic-induced decentralizing shifts in organizational operations and talent resources. Data is increasingly being created and stored in a variety of locations – at the edge, in multiple data centers and cloud regions. As a result, data needs to be a globally consolidated and consumable resource. Hammerspace delivers the world’s first and only solution to give high performance, local read/write data access to global users and applications, of all an organization’s data, no matter where it is stored. Hammerspace enables users working from anywhere in the world access to use their choice of applications, compute resources, and data to effectively do their jobs without creating copies of data in multiple locations that are both expensive and difficult to manage.

“The ability for businesses to access their global data from anywhere regardless of location creates an environment that can not only scale business operations, but also provides proficient and easy access for businesses to collaborate, compute, recover, protect, and manage precious data. Climb Channel Solutions’ partnership with Hammerspace is an excellent addition to our Cloud and Virtualization vendors,” says Dale Foster, CEO at Climb Channel Solutions.

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace delivers a Global Data Environment that spans across on-prem data centers and public cloud infrastructure. With origins in Linux, NFS, open standards, flash and deep file system and data management technology leadership, Hammerspace delivers the world’s first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications, on any existing data center infrastructure or public cloud services. Read more at www.hammerspace.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

