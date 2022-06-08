Humacyte Presents New Immunogenicity Data on Human Acellular Vessels™ (HAVs™)

-- Data indicate HAV does not stimulate increase in panel reactive antibodies, an adaptive immune response correlated with increased risk of implant failure --



-- Data presented today in IMPACT session at American Transplant Congress (ATC) 2022 --

DURHAM, N.C., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today presented data on more than 500 patients-years of exposure demonstrating the investigational Human Acellular Vessel (HAV) does not stimulate an increase in calculated panel reactive antibodies (cPRA) or show evidence of PRA sensitization (de novo cPRA > 20 percent) following HAV implantation. The results are consistent with the absence of HAV rejection in the more than 470 patients implanted with the HAV. The data were presented today at the American Transplant Congress 2022 by Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Humacyte.

Humacyte’s HAVs are engineered replacement vessels designed to be durable, infection-resistant and off-the-shelf to address long-standing limitations in vessel tissue repair and replacement, including tissue incompatibility and rejection often seen with other biologic implants and synthetic grafts. Prior to tissue and organ transplantation, a routine immunologic measurement of PRA is conducted to estimate the risk of rejection. The formation of de novo PRA antibodies after an implant may indicate onset of rejection, and increases in PRA could hinder future organ transplantation.

In a Phase 3 clinical study of patients with end-stage renal disease who received the HAV or a synthetic expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePFTE) arteriovenous (AV) graft for hemodialysis access, HAV patients exhibited fewer instances of sensitization than patients with the ePFTE graft, when measured at post-implantation screenings every six months up to 24 months. Additionally, data from more than 377 patients with more than 500 patient-years of exposure from Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials indicate no overall evidence of PRA sensitization following implantation of the HAV.

“We now have data on more than 500 patients-years of exposure strongly suggesting that Humacyte’s HAV does not affect panel reactive antibody levels. This, combined with the HAV’s ability to repopulate with the patient’s own cells to become living tissue, indicate the HAV may help overcome key limitations seen with other biological implants and synthetic grafts, such as tissue infection and rejection,” said Dr. Niklason. “These data are also an encouraging validation of patient acceptance of the HAV material.”

The HAV is currently being evaluated in late-stage clinical trials in vascular trauma repair, AV access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. The HAV is an investigational product candidate and is not currently approved for sale by the FDA or any international regulatory authority.

About HAV

Human Acellular Vessels (HAV) are investigational engineered off-the-shelf replacement vessels initially being developed for vascular repair, reconstruction and replacement. HAV is intended to overcome long-standing limitations in vessel tissue repair and replacement – it can be manufactured at commercial scale, it eliminates the need for harvesting a vessel from a patient, and clinical evidence suggests that it is non-immunogenic, infection-resistant, and can become durable living tissue. The HAV is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 trials in arteriovenous access and a Phase 2/3 trial for vascular trauma, and has been used in more than 460 patient implantations. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for AV access for performing hemodialysis was the first product to receive Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. The HAV has received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and complex tissue and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of human acellular vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous (AV) access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for AV access for performing hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. The HAV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

