Singing Machine Expands Distribution in Australia, New Zealand

Singing Machine Grows Partnership with iWorld Australia

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products today announced that through its existing partnership with iWorld Australia, a leading consumer product and toy distributor, it is expanding the number of retail doors and e-commerce platforms that will be stocking Singing Machine products for holidays 2022.

iWorld Australia is a leading consumer products and toy distributor that distributes many iconic and beloved brands throughout Australia and New Zealand to retailers and e-tailers such as: Amazon.com.au, Catch-of-the-Day (catch.com.au), Costco, Harvey Norman, Target, and Toy World, the largest network of independent toy retailers in Australia.

Singing Machine is the market leader in home consumer karaoke products with a focus on innovation and expanding digital content services. Singing Machine’s product line includes karaoke machines, accessory microphones, stand-alone Bluetooth™ microphones, and the widely popular Carpool Karaoke™ microphone, designed for use in cars.

Gary Atkinson, CEO of the Company, commented, “As the current market leader in North America, when we look to expand our brand internationally, we always look for best-in-class distribution partners that understand our brand and can emulate our successful blueprint in the U.S. The Australian and New Zealand territories have historically been challenging, but now after four years working with iWorld, we are extremely satisfied with the growth of our business. We’ve worked hard with the iWorld team and I’m proud to say that we will be represented this year in the most major retailers we’ve ever been in in those regions. Having our brand represented well at Amazon, Target, Costco, Harvey Norman and others is extremely important for our growth. We are forecasting our best year yet in those countries.”

“We have been working with the team at Singing Machine team for 4 years now. The last couple of years during Covid have been tough for all but we have had excellent support and have successfully grown the Singing Machine footprint in both Australia and New Zealand. This year 2022 we have opened more doors with the introduction of Singing Machine and expanding drop shipping for all majors and many online companies,” commented Aldrin DeClase, Director of iWorld Australia.

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

