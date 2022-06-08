Canadian Brand DAVIDsTEA Celebrates National Iced Tea Day

Sip well this summer with DAVIDsTEA’s exclusive tea giveaway and special offers.

MONTREAL, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA), a leading tea merchant in North America, is excited to announce their celebration of the upcoming National Iced Tea Day on June 10 with their “Ice Up Your Life Event.” Fans are invited to enter an exciting giveaway and take advantage of special promotions that will be available each day until June 12 at all 18 DAVIDsTEA flagship stores across Canada, and online at davidstea.com.

Why National Iced Tea Day? Why not! DAVIDsTEA seeks to infuse people’s lives with joy, with an emphasis on positivitea in the tea community. While the brand’s entire collection of over 100 signature teas and blends can be enjoyed hot or iced, more than 25 flavours have been specially crafted with refreshing, innovative ingredients to ensure the best iced tea flavour possible. Enjoy luscious best sellers like Caribbean Crush and Just Peachy, or try the brand-new green tea Very Cherry—featuring a lively balance of juicy red cherry, floral hibiscus, and feel-good moringa.

“We’re all about invoking the carefree vibes of a healthy summer routine,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer. “Our Ice Up Your Life Event in celebration of National Iced Tea Day will remind you that iced tea is an integral part of an amazing summer experience! Whatever your flavour, whether you want caffeine or caffeine free—iced tea is for everyone, everywhere. We’re proud to celebrate, furthering our commitment to making tea fun and accessible to all!”

Ice Up Your Life Event Giveaway

It’s time to get icy with the Ice Up Your Life Event giveaway! Running until June 12, enter daily for a chance to win one of more than 50 prizes—totalling over $7000 in value—through simple actions like listening and rating the brand’s podcast Steeping Together, posting a tea photo on Instagram, redeeming a Frequent Steeper™ loyalty reward, and more.

Prizes include:

Free tea for a year

Free shipping for a year on davidstea.com

Frequent Steeper™ loyalty points

Exclusive, unreleased merchandise

Goodie bags featuring products from the brand’s partners

and more!

For a full list of prizes, ways to enter, and to join in, see the Ice Up Your Life Event page.

Ice Up Your Life Event Promotions & In-Store Event

A variety of offers are spotlighted each day until June 12, both in-store and online.

Plus, visit any DAVIDsTEA store location between June 10 and June 12 to take part in the brand’s National Iced Tea Day celebration in person! Every visitor will be treated to FREE tea and be able to take advantage of special in-store, weekend-only offers. There will be plenty of surprises, too!

To find out more about all Ice Up Your Life Event promotions and giveaway please consult the brand’s Terms & Conditions page.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,500 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

For more information or media requests, please contact:

Sarah Vincent, DAVIDsTEA

pr@davidstea.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62e13408-e606-4cbe-9599-4a7ccac0ae8c