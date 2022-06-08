Noah Medical to Showcase the Galaxy System™ at AABIP Annual Meeting

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical robotics innovator Noah Medical today revealed that the second public demonstration of its groundbreaking Galaxy System will take place from August 11th - 13th at the American Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (AABIP) annual meeting in Nashville, TN.



The Galaxy System is the only fully integrated solution for navigated bronchoscopy, designed to dramatically improve the location accuracy and successful diagnosis of lung nodules using its proprietary TiLT+ Technology™.

The platform received high marks from pulmonologists and surgeons at its debut in May at the American Thoracic Society ( ATS 2022 ) annual meeting in San Francisco for features such as its TiLT+ Technology™ with integrated tomosynthesis and augmented fluoroscopy, unique single-use disposable bronchoscope, and the smallest footprint of any current lung navigation robot on the market.

“The risk of a missed diagnosis has always been a frustrating reality of peripheral bronchoscopy,” said D. Kyle Hogarth, MD, FCCP. “Integrated tomosynthesis has been missing from the first generation of both robotic platforms and the data demonstrates their limited inability to deal with CT to body divergence. The Galaxy has the potential to dramatically shift the balance when it comes to locating and confirming that our biopsy tools are in the lesion and makes the potential for therapeutics that much closer to becoming reality. The initial experience with animal labs has been very exciting and compelling.”

“It was gratifying and an enormous validation to see the response to Galaxy at ATS,” said Jian Zhang, PhD, Noah Medical founder and CEO. “We’ve been running at full speed to solve for gaps in navigated bronchoscopy and are excited to continue the hard work necessary to bring this innovative new robotic platform to market. Our mission remains to diagnose disease early and treat patients early with minimal hospital stays and no scars left behind.”

Noah Medical anticipates submitting the Galaxy System for FDA clearance later this calendar year. The platform will next be available for physician-only public demonstrations at the AABIP meeting in Nashville, TN from Aug 11-13. To schedule a demonstration appointment please email adammarsh@noahmed.com.

To learn more about Noah Medical and the Galaxy System, please visit noahmed.com .



About Noah Medical

Noah Medical is building the future of medical robotics. Our next generation robotic platforms and technologies target early diagnosis and treatment of patients across multiple indications. Based in Silicon Valley and backed by well-known institutional investors, our incredibly talented team of engineers, innovators and industry leaders brings years of experience from the top robotics, medical device and healthcare companies in the world. Learn more at noahmed.com.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Hicks

PR for Noah Medical

805-295-9455

press@noahmed.com



