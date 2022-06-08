IN8bio Announces Presentation at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and Additional June Investor and Scientific Conferences

NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, announced that William Ho, CEO will be presenting today at 1:30pm EDT at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available and via the Company’s Investor Relations page following the event. Additional June conference presentations include:



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (New York City), June 8 – 10, 2022 William Ho, CEO, will present a Company Overview in Track 1 June 8, 2022, 1:30 – 1:55 p.m. EDT



Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention (San Diego), June 13 – 16, 2022

Management available for 1x1 partnering meetings

Next Generation CAR & T Cell Therapies (San Francisco), June 14 – 16, 2022 Kate Rochlin, Ph.D., COO, will present, “Maintaining Both Innate Killing & Specific Targeting of Heterogeneous Tumors with Chemotherapy-Resistant Chlorotoxin CAR-T Cells” June 15, 2022, 8:15 p.m. EDT (5:15 p.m. PDT)



Stifel Virtual Cell Therapy Summit (Virtual), June 29 – 30, 2022

William Ho, CEO, will participate in a panel discussion, “Outlining the Potential of New Cell Types and Novel Approaches” June 29, 2022, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. EDT





About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

