LiquidX Announces Strategic Investment by Citi

NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidX , the leading global fintech platform for digitization, monetization, and risk mitigation for working capital, trade finance, and insurance assets today announced a strategic investment from Citi , one of the largest trade finance banks in the world. The funding round was led by Broadridge , LiquidX’s largest strategic investor.



The investments underscore LiquidX’s position as the industry’s leading innovator in supply chain digitization and automation, which will deliver transformative efficiencies and value to all commercial users of the platform. LiquidX technology solutions, led by its pioneering InBlock technology platform , revolutionize the way that trade assets are managed across their entire life cycle.

“We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that enable our clients to transact without friction. In today’s digital world, that means bringing supply chain networks into a connected, digital environment. LiquidX will help our clients to improve working capital efficiency and provide them with seamless access to a range of other services offered by Citi to institutional clients,” said Sandeep Arora, Head of Digital and Chief Investment Officer for Citi’s Institutional Clients Group.

“As lead investor in LiquidX, the team at Broadridge and I are delighted to welcome Citi as a strategic partner which will enable LiquidX to reach its limitless potential and deliver much-needed fintech solutions for trade optimization,” said Chris Perry, President of Broadridge. “Citi and Broadridge's commitment along with our combined size, scale, and global presence further enables LiquidX to continue driving efficiencies to front, middle and back offices for trade operations.”

“We are delighted to welcome Citi as an investor,” said Jim Toffey, CEO of LiquidX. “Our partnership with Citi, coupled with our expanded strategic relationship with Broadridge, positions us as a true fintech partner for all participants in the trade and working capital landscape, including banks, asset managers, corporates, and insurance providers.”

About LiquidX

LiquidX is a leading global technology company that enables finance professionals to transact faster, smarter, and cheaper by digitizing and automating their trade finance and working capital management. Headquartered in New York with offices in Boston, London, and Singapore, LiquidX delivers the industry-leading ecosystem for working capital optimization to its diverse network of global participants including corporations, banks, institutional investors, and insurance providers. LiquidX incorporates blockchain technology and machine learning analytics to greatly enhance transparency, reporting, and forecasting for financial professionals. To learn more about our next generation solutions please visit liquidx.com .