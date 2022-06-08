Radius Health Expands Non-US Market Footprint for TYMLOS

Globalization has been a key priority for the Company over the past two years



Three additional market agreements now signed and executed:

- Labatec Pharma SA: Switzerland, Middle East & North Africa (MENA) countries

- Pharmbio Korea Inc.: South Korea

- Biosidus: Colombia, South America

Adds 13 new countries to the current non-US countries of Japan and Canada

Japan: regulatory approval of 14-day cartridge anticipated in 2H 2022 followed by launch

Canada: regulatory decision expected by the end of 2022

EU and subsequently UK regulatory decisions expected in 2H 2022

BOSTON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RDUS) provided an update on the global business expansion of TYMLOS (abaloparatide) subcutaneous injection.

Radius has entered into agreements with the following companies and markets for TYMLOS:

Labatec Pharma SA: Switzerland and the MENA region including Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Algeria, and Morocco

Pharmbio Korea Inc.: South Korea

Biosidus: Colombia, South America



These agreements add 13 new countries to the current non-US countries of Japan, partnered with Teijin Pharma Limited, and Canada, partnered with Paladin Labs Inc.

In accordance with the terms of the agreements, each company will register, commercialize, and distribute TYMLOS on an exclusive basis in their respective territories. These counterparties will be responsible for all commercial activities related to TYMLOS including sales, marketing, medical affairs, pricing, and reimbursement. Radius will be responsible for supplying the drug to each company.

Radius will receive upfront payments, regulatory and commercial milestones, and a portion of the total consideration as part of the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS).

“Expanding the global footprint of TYMLOS has been a key priority for the company over the past two years,” commented Chhaya Shah, SVP, who leads the clinical and regulatory activity for abaloparatide. She added, “Across all of our partners, we expect up to four ex-US market launches in 1H 2023. Importantly this includes Japan, as the world’s largest anabolic market, as well as Canada.”

The EU and subsequently the UK regulatory decisions are on track for the second half of this year. We will provide further updates on our EU and UK business development efforts as well as the expected Q1 2023 TYMLOS male launch in the US, as appropriate.

About Radius

Radius is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan neurosciences diseases, and oncology. Radius’ lead product, TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes investigational abaloparatide injection for potential use in the treatment of men with osteoporosis; the investigational drug, elacestrant (RAD1901), for potential use in the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution with potential utilization in multiple neuro-endocrine, neurodevelopmental, or neuropsychiatric disease areas.

About TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection

TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture defined as history of osteoporotic fracture, multiple risk factors for fracture, or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy.

