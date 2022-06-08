Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital implements Real Time Location System to Help Improve Experience for Both Patients and Care Providers.

Toronto, Canada, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a continuous effort to implement efficiencies, reduce wait times, help improve patient experience, and support healthcare providers, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is implementing the first GE Healthcare Real Time Location System (RTLS) in Canada.

Called EncompassTM, the equipment tracking system uses web-based and cloud-deployed technology to enable OSMH staff to locate and access the equipment they need. Healthcare assets are tagged with a Bluetooth® Low Energy tracking beacon. Easier, faster access to equipment has the combined effect of improving patient experience and lowering equipment-related stresses for clinicians.

Beyond helping to create more time for clinicians to focus on patient care, the system also helps extend the service life of equipment by improving the efficiency of corrective and preventative maintenance.

Designed to be used seamlessly with smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, Encompass also provides real time data wherever the clinician is within the hospital – whether it be at a patient’s bedside or at a nurse’s station.

“Increasing the quality time that care providers can spend with patients at the bedside, by reducing the time spent searching for the tools and materials they need to do their job, is an opportunity for improvement we couldn’t afford to pass up” says Carmine Stumpo, President & CEO, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

Many Ontario hospitals lack a standard asset management process resulting in operational inefficiencies. To combat this issue OSMH entered into an agreement with GE Healthcare to develop an inventory management system tailored to its needs. Encompass is currently in use at hundreds of healthcare facilities in the United States and improved patient experience and staff satisfaction are well documented1.

“Canadian hospitals are stretched to capacity and management teams are seeking technologies that streamline efficiencies while utilizing existing resources,” says Brian McWilliams, GM Commercial, Canada, GE Healthcare Service. “Encompass provides immediate, tangible support to staff and can offer economic benefits by optimizing the use of assets and providing better visibility of overall resources.”

OSMH and GE Healthcare have been collaborating for over 40 years and this service expansion is the latest of many evolutive technologies and services aimed at advancing the ability of OSMH clinicians to provide the best possible healthcare environment.

About GE Healthcare:

As a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications, and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. We are committed to fostering an inclusive culture of respect, transparency, and unyielding integrity.

About Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital:

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is located in Orillia, Ontario and serves the residents of North Simcoe Muskoka and beyond. Medical, surgical and critical care, seniors’ healthcare services, adult mental health, and paediatric and perinatal care are among the hospital's recognized areas of expertise. It also specializes in orthopaedic surgery and kidney care. For more information visit www.osmh.on.ca

