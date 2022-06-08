Aliaswire Highlights Savings Achieved Through DirectBiller® Real-Time Bank Account Validation Service

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aliaswire , a provider of bill payment and credit solutions for businesses and banks, shared early results today from its work with leading banks and their commercial clients to reduce the cost of new ACH bank account validation requirements. Many billers are unprepared for the additional transaction costs triggered by the new regulation, which went into effect in March 2022.



Aliaswire’s DirectBiller bill pay platform has built a large, proprietary database of known bank accounts which it uses to validate transactions instantaneously and at no cost to the biller. In the event an account number is not recognized, Aliaswire draws on Nacha’s Phixius platform to quickly validate the account. Fees are charged only when the Phixius platform is accessed during the validation process. The proprietary database uses platform-wide validation and transaction activity to keep itself up to date.

Most payment service providers have not built a database of validated bank accounts, forcing billers to pay an additional fee on every customer payment they receive, whether that account has been validated before or not. This is especially wasteful for billers with recurring customers such as utilities, insurance carriers, and property management companies. Within the first five months of using DirectBiller’s Real Time Bank Account Validation service, on average billers reduced the number of accounts requiring paid validation from 30% to 10%.

DirectBiller Bank Account Validation Results: Jan. – May 2022

First 30 Days After 150 Days % of total payments requiring third-party validation, e.g., Phixius 30%* 10%* Compliant transactions with no delays to processing time 100% 100%

*DirectBiller Real-Time Bank Account Validation uses its proprietary database to validate the remaining accounts saving the cost of validation vs. service providers that use third-party services.

In addition to validating accounts, DirectBiller’s Real Time Bank Account Validation service also enables faster payments and reduces returns by eliminating prenote and micro-deposit validation methods and the delays associated with them.

The real-time BAV solution is offered both as a standalone service, and as a standard feature within its DirectBiller platform. DirectBiller equips banks to offer their commercial clients custom-branded billing and payment experiences to their customers. The platform manages the end-to-end process from invoicing through payment reconciliation and integrates with banks’ treasury management systems and their clients’ ERP systems.

“The new account validation requirement enhances the reliability and security of ACH transactions,” said Nirmal Kumar, Chief Technology Officer at Aliaswire. “With DirectBiller BAV, we are able to eliminate the additional costs involved, while providing a future-ready payment infrastructure that delivers increasing efficiency and savings over time, especially for businesses with recurring bills.”

