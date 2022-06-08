Alemba Joins Volaris Group

TORONTO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Volaris Group (Volaris) announced the acquisition of Alemba, developers of Alemba Service Manager, a powerful, ITIL-aligned ITSM solution that helps mature IT organisations streamline their service management processes and enhance service delivery.



A strong and varied portfolio of customers trust Alemba to support their daily IT Service Management requirements. Alemba’s customer base spans the globe with support hubs in Europe, North America and Australia/New Zealand.

Simon Nugent, CEO of Alemba, commented, “We are very appreciative that our customers, leaders in their own fields, have placed their trust in Alemba and our software. Alemba was born out of a commitment to ensure that the software had a vibrant and innovative future roadmap. By joining forces with Volaris, we are helping to bullet-proof that future and provide a platform to realise our ambitions within the IT Service Management space. Volaris is an excellent home for Alemba and we are excited to bring the benefits of Volaris’ expertise and long term vision to our customers.”

“Volaris continues to advance in the ITSM technology sector and Alemba is a great addition to the Volaris Group family,” said John Bureau, Portfolio Manager with Volaris. “We look forward to working with the Alemba team to supplement their domain expertise with Volaris Group best practices in an effort to help them achieve their future ambitions.”

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

About Alemba

Alemba develops Alemba Service Manager, a highly functional, 100% ITIL-compliant IT Service Management tool with a specific focus on request fulfilment. Backed by 25 years of heritage, Alemba Service Manager enables users to respond quickly to business demands by dramatically reducing time to request fulfilment through automated workflowed integration.



