Cerence Co-Pilot Named Cockpit of the Future Product of the Year at Informa Tech Automotive Awards

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that its Cerence Co-Pilot in-car assistant solution was honored with an Informa Tech Automotive Award, taking home the award for Cockpit of the Future Product of the Year. Cerence Co-Pilot, a first-of-its kind, multi-modal driving experience, transforms the automotive voice assistant into an intuitive, AI-powered companion that can support drivers like never before.



As Cockpit of the Future Product of the Year award winner, Cerence Co-Pilot was recognized for its outstanding technology and unique features alongside customer adoption and success. At the core of Cerence Co-Pilot is proactive AI and unprecedented integration with the car, creating an effortless experience that keeps drivers safe, comfortable, productive, and informed. It is designed to anticipate the needs of drivers by using AI and continuous learning to proactively initiate actions. Serving as the central brain of the car, it analyzes a combination of voice, gaze, gesture, and touch input and information from the car’s sensors while flexibly and securely integrating edge technologies with cloud services to make driving more intuitive, connected, and enjoyable.

“We are honored to be recognized by Informa Tech for our work to deliver drivers an intuitive, proactive, deeply integrated cabin experience,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “Cerence Co-Pilot was designed to bring drivers a safer and more enjoyable journey, connecting effortlessly to every aspect of their lives while giving automakers the ability to create uniquely branded in-car assistants purposely built for the cabin of the future.”

The winners of the Informa Tech Automotive Awards were announced during AutoTech:Detroit on June 7. These prestigious and anticipated awards celebrate the best talent, companies, products, and services working in automotive technology today. For more information about the Informa Tech Automotive Awards, visit wardsauto.informa.com/informa-tech-automotive-awards/.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

