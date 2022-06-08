New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Freight Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956811/?utm_source=GNW
Global Freight Management Systems Market to Reach $14.3 Billion by 2026
Freight management refers to the process involving efficient movement of freight across a network from the point of origin to the desired destination by using various modes of transportation, and technologies. The process involves the use of logistics and supply chain capabilities, distribution centers, warehouses, and technology to move freight effectively at lower costs. Freight management system refers to SaaS platform that enables the user to access important tasks with reference to procurement and management of shipping services. The system can be employed to full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), multimodal, intermodal, and parcel services. Freight management system aids in automation and monitoring of incoming and outgoing freight shipments through various modes including air, rail, road, and sea. The solution allows the user to compare various shipping carrier rates, select the ideal shipping carrier meeting requirements, and manage the entire freight process starting from documentation, to tracking shipments on a real-time basis.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Freight Management Systems estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026
The Freight Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. The market is expected to deliver a notable performance due to strong demand for these solutions and services as a result of increasing global trade, need to reduce time-in-transit and focus on supply chain visibility. Efficient freight movement is one of the most critical aspects of an economy. Over the last decade, factors such as rapid globalization, rising population and increasing demand for goods have encouraged shipping companies to opt for freight management solutions to ensure efficiency and security of their operations. Organizations are increasingly using these systems to streamline supply chain operations, maintain security and make the shipping process more efficient. In addition to providing users with high visibility to save cost and time, these tools allow organizations to book orders, explore different transportation modes, find suitable carrier rates, negotiate rates with carriers, request spot quotes, and track shipment in real time. Organizations are also using freight management systems to improve warehouse efficiencies.
Global growth is also fueled by the need to improve supply chain visibility, expedite transit time and customer satisfaction while reducing logistics costs. The market growth is favored by advances in freight safety, security and transportation tools along with adoption of IoT and advanced communication technologies. While cross-border trade risks and overcrowded trade routes remain key challenges, the availability of advanced freight management modules and increasing focus on on-time delivery are driving the market. The market gains from increasing global trade that is driving various trade organizations to consider open door policy for encouraging trade without tax barriers. Businesses are leveraging regulatory relaxations and trade incentives for expanding their footprint to new geographies. On the other hand, stiff competition is prompting companies to focus on product innovation to help users achieve higher efficiency.
- 3Gtms, Inc.
- Accenture Plc
- Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.
- BluJay Solutions Ltd.
- Ceva Logistics
- DB Schenker
- DreamOrbit Softech Pvt Ltd
- DSV Panalpina A/S
- Freight Management Inc
- FreightView
- Geodis
- Imagesoft
- Kuebix - A Trimble Company
- Linbis, Inc.
- Magaya Corporation
- McLeod Software Corporation, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- ReTrans, Inc.
- Riege Software International GmbH
- SAP SE
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
- United Parcel Service of America, Inc
- Werner Enterprises
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Pandemic Severely Disrupts Global Freight
Transportation Industry
Month-on-Month Growth in Global Trade: Jan 2019-April2020
Percentage Change (%) in Load Factor by Region of Origin and
Aircraft Type: March-April 2020
Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)
Regional Market Review
Key Takeaways
Freight Management Solutions to Drive Capabilities
Freight Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Increasing Need to Improve Freight Movement Catalyzes Freight
Management System Market
Road Freight Dominates Demand
US Leads the Market
3PLs Segment : An Important End-Use Market
Prominent Drivers of Global Freight Management System Market
Market Restraints
Intense Competition Drives Players to Consolidate
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Leads to New Integration Trends Related to Freight
Technology
Inventory Management Integration for Procurement
Big Data Players Eye on Integration
Adoption of New Technologies Presents Opportunities in Freight
Management System Market
Big Data Analytics Gains Importance in Freight Management Systems
Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by
Industry (2019)
Rising Implementation of Cloud-Based System
Internet of Things (IoT) Holds Numerous Advantages
High Accuracy with GPS Technology
Freight Management Systems Leverage on Advanced Machine Learning
Emerging Trends in Freight Transport Industry Drive Investment
in Freight Management Solutions
Consumer Demand for Fast, Free Shipping
Automation Creates Need for New Systems
Shipment Tracking Platforms
More SKUs Require New Strategies
Blockchain Technology Gains Importance in Freight Management
Blockchain Technology by End-Use Vertical: 2019
Growth in E-Commerce Drives Increased Visibility into Supply Chain
Global Retail e-commerce Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2022
Globalization of Businesses Drives the Need for Efficient
Supply Chain Designs
Effective Tracking of Ocean Freight with New Visibility
Technologies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
