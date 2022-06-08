New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Insurance Platform Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956590/?utm_source=GNW
Global Digital Insurance Platform Market to Reach $169.2 Billion by 2026
The insurance industry has been rather quick at lapping up the digitization opportunity presented by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic caused insurers to escalate efforts to digitize their operations and processes, make way for new business models and new streams of revenue and at the same time deliver a unique, yet seamless digital customer experience. The pandemic has set in motion a colossal and unparalleled digital movement, wherein insurance providers are either simply beefing up their transition to the digital medium; or exploring innovative technologies and/or collaborating with existing technology partners or Insurtech start-ups for the development of new tools and models; or are even exploring unconventional routes to outsource solutions in order to bring agility to their operations. There are also others who are working towards improving their business by introducing proof of concepts and quick minimum viable products for speedy generation of solutions. Insurance providers have been particularly responsive to the situation by digitizing the two main worrisome areas, their contact centers and claims functions, which have been at the receiving end since the pandemic outbreak. In addition to automating and streamlining processes, particularly involving intelligent underwriting; insurance providers have been improving their use of external data, and unstructured and structured data; and studying ways to use knowledge graphs that enables them to identify correlated data trends.
Even as insurance providers trek the digital roadmap to bring their businesses in line with the current market trends to make them profitable, they are likely to face challenges owing to lack of insight about the future operational scenario, and may even face difficulty taking quick technology decisions that would impact their future operating models. However, with no choice but to adopt digitalization, insurance providers need to work out on achieving balance between the need to invest in digital technology and their cost concerns to attract customers who are no longer sticking to traditional experiences. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Insurance Platform estimated at US$102.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$169.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR to reach US$132.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tools segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.4% share of the global Digital Insurance Platform market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $21 Billion by 2026
The Digital Insurance Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.68% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 7.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
The market is anticipated to gather a notable momentum owing to increasing digitization, rising uptake of the Internet of Things technology, and transition of insurance companies from product-based towards consumer-centric strategies. Insurance firms serving different industrial verticals are increasingly investing in digital solutions to deliver an enhanced customer experience while streamlining business operations. Digital insurance options help companies in leveraging business analytics to make informed decisions as well as improve customer engagement. Ongoing digital transformation within the insurance sector is anticipated to boost global uptake of digital insurance platforms. These platforms help insurance companies in connecting through a single centralized framework to address different issues. The platform enables insurance players to migrate from traditional processes towards the digital mode to make the insurance ecosystem customer-centric and upgrade operations and services using inbuilt functionalities.
The market is also gaining from evolving customer expectations and the need for attractive, simple products offering an omni-channel experience. The ongoing digital disruption is prompting insurance companies to embrace digital platforms and the cloud for delivering enhanced services. Changing customer requirements and the need for technology-integrated solutions are expected to drive the demand for digital insurance platforms in the coming years. Insurance players managing different agencies and agents are leveraging digital platforms to reduce the cost associated with insurance processes. These options are enabling companies to efficiently manage the digital insurance ecosystem, add new sale channels as well as improving accessibility, control and monitoring of insurance policies. While low penetration of sophisticated technology within the insurance industry, mainly across emerging economies, remains a key restraint, increasing digitization in developing economies like Brazil, India, China and South Africa is expected to present new growth opportunities. The digital insurance platform market is anticipated to gain further from increasing focus of Gen Z on digital technologies and increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions among insurance players to achieve scalability.
By Application, Automotive & Transportation Segment to Reach $42.9 Billion by 2026
Global market for Automotive & Transportation (Application) segment is estimated at US$23.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$42.9 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 10.7% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Automotive & Transportation segment, accounting for 31.9% of the global sales in 2020. Middle East is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 13.5% over the analysis period, to reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 125 Featured) -
- Accenture plc
- Appian Corporation
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Duck Creek Technologies
- DXC Technology Company
- EIS Group Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Infosys Limited
- Majesco
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mindtree Ltd.
- Oracle Corporation
- Pegasystems Inc.
- Prima Solutions SA
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Insurance Digitization
Challenges for Digital Acceleration
Pandemic Impact: Financial Challenges & Digital Opportunities
for Insurance Industry
Rise of Insurtechs Threatens Technologically Inefficient,
Traditional Insurance Companies
Digital Insurance Platform - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Digital Insurance Platform: Creating Value
Ecosystems within Insurance Industry
Global Digital Insurance Platform Market by Component (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Services, and
Tools
Digital Insurance Platform Market Charts an Ambitious Course
with Positive Outlook: Global Market Prospects
Pandemic-Led Boost to Digitalization: A Bonus for Digital
Insurance Platforms
Key Drivers & Restraints
Insurtech: Playing Key Role in Digital Innovation during Pandemic
Recent Market Activity
Analysis by Application: Automotive & Transportation to Remain
Primary Application
Global Digital Insurance Platform Market by Application (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automotive &
Transportation, Home & Commercial Buildings, Life & Health,
Business & Enterprise, Travel, and Other Applications
Analysis by End-Use
Global Digital Insurance Platform Market by End-Use (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Third-Party
Administrators, Insurance Companies, and Other End-Uses
Regional Analysis
World Digital Insurance Platform Market by Region (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
World Digital Insurance Platform Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Europe, USA, Canada, and
Japan
Impact of Pandemic on the Asian Insurance Digitalization Roadmap
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Insurance Sector & Technological Sophistication: The Evolution
over Years
Prioritizing Digital Engagement: Adapting to a New Normal
Intervention of Advanced Technology & Digital Platforms to
Reshape Insurance Sector
Rising Adoption of Digital Engagement Technologies in Insurance
Augurs Well
Chatbots Emerge as Prominent Elements in Digital Insurance Model
Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Encourage Adoption of
Digital Insurance Model
Internet Penetration Rate (%) Worldwide: April 2020
Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Widens Prospects
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-
2021
Northbound Trajectory in eCommerce & mCommerce Enthuses the
Digital Insurance Marketplace
Global B2C eCommerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019,
2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025
Retail mCommerce Sales as % of Retail eCommerce Sales Worldwide
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Growing Emphasis on Customer Self-Service & On-Demand Economy
to Aid Wider Uptake
Cybersecurity & Fraud Prevention Assurances: Need of the Hour
Growing Focus on Eco-Friendly & Paper-Less Business Processes
to Benefit the Market
AI & ML to Rev Up the Relevance of Digital Insurance Model
Digital Insurance Model to Gain Impetus from Blockchain Technology
FinTech & Big Data Trends Encourage Market Expansion
Issues & Challenges
