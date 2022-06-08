New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956320/?utm_source=GNW

Global Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) Market to Reach US$16.2 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.User Provisioning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.3% CAGR to reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single Sign-on segment is readjusted to a revised 28.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.2% share of the global Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 40.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 30.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Cloud Identity Access and Management (IAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 40.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.3% and 23.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Governance & Compliance Management Segment Corners a 12.9% Share in 2020



In the global Governance & Compliance Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$298.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured) -

Amazon Web Services

Broadcom, Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Dell Technologies

Google Cloud

HP Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micro Focus

Microsoft Corporation

Okta, Inc.

OneLogin, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Ping Identity Corporation

Sailpoint Technologies Inc

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Ubisecure, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Identity and Access Management

Cloud IAM: Market Prospects and Outlook

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cloud IAM Poised to Benefit from the Stable Growth for the

Global IAM Market

Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Significant Advantages of Cloud IAM Amidst Rising Security

Threats Supports Market Growth

Emergence of New and Complex Cyber Threats to Organizational IP

Turns Focus onto Cloud IAM

Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry

for the Years 2017 and 2018

Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by Type for 2017

and 2018

Enterprises Migrating to Cloud Fuel the Demand for Cloud IAM

Solutions

Cloud-Related Challenges: % of Companies Facing Challenge by

Company Size

Multi-Cloud A Preferred Strategy for Large Enterprises:

Percentage Breakdown of Cloud Strategy by Companies

Cloud IAMaaS Continues to Gain Traction

Increasing Use of IoT Infrastructure Spurs Demand for Cloud IAM

Number of IoT Active Device Connections (in Billions) for the

Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Rise in Small and Medium Enterprises Presents Opportunity for

Cloud IAM

BYOD and Cloud Services to Drive Cloud IAM Market

Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 and 2025

Internet-Oriented Businesses Face Security Issues including

Identity Theft Challenges for Enterprises and Industries,

Driving Need for Cloud IAM Solutions

Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage

Penetration Rate (%) by Region for 2019

Changing Compliance and Regulatory Environment and Growing

Financial Pressures Drive Cloud IAM Market

Defining Cloud IAM Policy: Essential Element of Cloud IAM Strategy

Market Set to Benefit from the Growing Demand for Cloud-Based SSO

Key Technology Trends in IAM and Cloud IAM Markets



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



