Loop Media, Inc. and Qonsent Announce Integration to Enable First-Party Consent for Digital Out-of-Home Sector

GLENDALE, CA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or “Loop”) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multi-channel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses today announced a partnership with Qonsent, the first consent enablement and consumer trust platform. The partnership will embed Qonsent’s first-person consent technology into Loop Media’s streaming platform to ensure that Loop’s business clients accessing content are able to quickly and easily understand, agree to and give their consent to having their data seen by Loop. Loop clients will also have the ability to interact in real-time with their own customers and provide ad offers (digital out-of-home advertising) to capture first-party customer data.



“Data privacy continues to be one of the most significant hot-button issues for consumers, and many companies are doing themselves a disservice by trying to cobble together solutions without just creating transparency and new connection with their customers,” said Bob Gruters, Chief Revenue Officer at Loop Media. “We are all about innovation and growth, and Qonsent’s solution helps us engage with our clients and establish trust while supporting the unique viewer experience demands in out-of-home environments.”

Qonsent’s solution will be embedded within the Loop Media experience to ensure an explicit first-person consent mechanism for its clients accessing content from the platform. Obtaining first-person consent is key for compliance with new global data privacy laws and for meeting consumer demand to have a better understanding of how, when and where their personal identifiable information is being used. With the implementation of Qonsent, Loop’s dedication to providing valuable and engaging content will not be slowed by increasing privacy control requirements as the solution is geared to give consumers control over their personal information and provide a channel for advertisers and Loop to create a customer-approved first-person connection.

“Streaming platforms are a key form of entertainment for most consumers today, so it’s crucial that they find a way to build that trust with consumers by showing them they’ve heard their desire to have a better data privacy solution,” said Jesse Redniss, CEO and Co-founder, Qonsent. “By partnering with Loop we’re paving the way and setting the bench for others in the industry to see how easily the first-person consent collection can be achieved when you re-engage with consumers in a meaningful way that shows you care about what they’d like to see.”

Qonsent products offer a B2B and B2C consumer wallet solution, are easy to deploy, require little to no code and quickly enable the creation of branded, frictionless and most importantly easy to understand digital experiences in which consumers can provide consent for the use of their data. Qonsent also has partnerships with Ketch, Full Contact, TransUnion and others.

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV) is a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses. Through its proprietary “Loop Player” for businesses, Loop Media is a leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to venues out-of-home (“OOH”).

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches thousands of consumers in OOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, and on free ad-supported TV platforms like Roku, TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals and in 400,000 hotel rooms in over 1300 hotels in the United States.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (“FAST”) and from subscription offerings.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

About Qonsent

Qonsent was founded in 2021 by leading visionaries from media, marketing, technology, legal, and security industries to build tools that enable consumers to manage and control their personal information as they interact with companies that want to use that data. The services offered by the company encompass both B2B services and consumer-facing solutions, including Qonsent-in API embed creator, SmartQontract, real-time ID validation and match linking, a resolution manager, and a Qonsent consumer wallet. Qonsent’s platform can bridge the gaps in the current industry offerings for brands, advertisers, publishers, creators, enterprises, and consumers to solve the data privacy issue in a holistic manner.

