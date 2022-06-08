ARHT To Beam Live Holograms Of Notable Film Personalities At Several International Film Festivals

TORONTO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT Media” or “ARHT” or the “Company”) [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality and low-latency hologram and digital content, announced today that it will be working with the Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) to beam notable film personalities to several international film festivals. This will include Hong Kong producer and director Stanley Kwan, who will be beamed to Bali for a live Q&A and introduction of his critically acclaimed classic film Rogue, for the opening ceremony program scheduled for June 9th, 2022.



As part of amplifying Asian, Hong Kong, and Chinese film culture and expanding its profile worldwide, HKIFF has organized a series of collaborations later this year with several other International Film Festivals across the globe, through a program named: Making Waves: Navigators of Hong Kong Cinema. HKIFF will be utilizing ARHT’s HoloPresence™ technology to beam leading producers, directors, and actors active in Hong Kong’s film industry to screenings, featuring Hong Kong cinema. Other activations are planned for London, Sydney, Singapore, Bangkok, Stockholm, and Prague later this year.

“Using ARHT’s live hologram technology, we’re able to create something very special as we collaborate with International Film Festivals across the world, and work to raise the profile of Hong Kong cinema,” said Head of Events & Marketing, Lemon Lim. “With several collaborations planned across the globe, the ability to bypass difficult travel while giving individuals the ability to appear remotely as live holograms makes it possible to attract notable speakers at screenings. ARHT’s technology makes it feel like the speaker is with you in person, so the experience is quite memorable.”

“We’re very excited to work with HKIFF on this very unique global tour as they continue to elevate the profile of Hong Kong cinema,” stated ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly. “This is a perfect partnership to leverage our HoloPresence™ technology and global delivery capabilities offering the most lifelike live holograms capable of real-time interaction. HKIFF is one of the oldest film festivals in Asia and it’s great to see them embrace our innovative technology to expand Hong Kong cinema into more international markets. This is a true testament to our ability to deliver impact while improving efficiency, overcoming geographies, and saving costs.”

About ARHT Media

ARHT is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresence™ technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid and online events. They have a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solution the Virtual Global Stage™, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Press Contact

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.com

Investor Contact

Chris Filewski

Bristol Capital

905-326-1888 x40

chris@bristolir.com

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.