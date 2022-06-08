RQD* Clearing Partners with Valuable Capital to Provide US Market Access and Clearing Solutions to More Than One Million Asia-based Retail Investors

New York, New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RQD* Clearing (RQD), a next-generation correspondent clearing provider, announced today that it has teamed up with Valuable Capital Securities (Valuable), the US-based, broker-dealer affiliate of Hong Kong-based Valuable Capital Ltd. The partnership enables execution and clearing services in the US markets for more than one million retail investing customers currently served by Valuable Capital Ltd. throughout Asia Pacific. Valuable is backed by the Sina Corporation, one of China’s largest technology firms and owner of Weibo.

RQD also collaborated with Valuable to develop and launch its new US-based trading app, Tickrs. While Valuable’s development team built the front-end trading functionality, RQD’s team handled all the back-end development, setting up market access, money movement, clearing, settlement and more. Throughout development, RQD’s modern, cloud-based technology stack allowed for highly customized work and extreme stress testing through its unique, UAT mirroring production environment.

“Working with a modern firm like RQD is the only way we could have done this,” explained Valuable CEO Kevin Murphy. “It is extremely rare to find a partner like RQD who understands technology as much as they understand clearing – those companies simply don’t exist, at least not until RQD launched.”

“We are also very deliberate in our approach to technology development at Valuable,” continued Murphy. “While speed to market is of course important, the quality and reliability of the final product is paramount to everything else. Because RQD is working with the latest technology, they are more nimble and can work with our custom requirements in a way others simply can’t.”

RQD works with each of its clients in a very hands-on and custom fashion, optimizing their approach based on the diversified requirements of each institution. RQD’s collective market knowledge and experience provides them the ability to work closely with clients, providing guidance and know-how in areas others don’t. For instance, RQD began its engagement with Valuable Capital when the firm started a new membership application with FINRA for its US broker dealer subsidiary, long before the technology work on the US trading app began. By doing so, the two firms were in lockstep from day one.

“The synergies with Valuable are innumerable,” said Nicolas Louis, COO for RQD. “As newer players in the market, both firms take a tech-first approach. At the same time, both teams are comprised of experts and veterans from across the markets, with particular expertise around clearing. Because of these synergies, the problems that arise with similar partnerships simply didn’t exist. The work so far has been streamlined, efficient and extremely effective, and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship based on this rock-solid foundation.”

Since the launch of its clearing business in late 2021, RQD has onboarded a number of broker-dealers to its cloud-based clearing platform, ranging from new entrants such as Valuable to a host of established firms both in the US and internationally.

As a next-generation correspondent clearing firm, RQD offers an advanced suite of clearing, custody and execution solutions for broker-dealers servicing retail, institutional and active traders, as well as foreign financial institutions and proprietary trading firms. The firm offers the industry’s first clearing platform built entirely on cloud-native, real-time technology. The RQD platform supports U.S. equities, options and ETFs, and has three main components – clearing, custody and execution services – all of which are accessible by advanced API.

RQD* Clearing, LLC is registered with the SEC, is a member of FINRA, OCC, DTC and NSCC and has exchange memberships at all major U.S. equities and options market centers.

About RQD* Clearing

RQD* Clearing is a next-generation correspondent clearing provider, providing advanced clearing, custody and execution solutions built for the modern markets. With the industry’s first solution built entirely on cloud-native, real-time technology, the firm can quickly and seamlessly enhance the platform, mitigate emerging cybersecurity threats and offer a more efficient implementation that scales as clients grow. Supporting U.S. equities, options and ETFs, RQD caters to broker-dealers that service retail, institutional and active traders, foreign financial institutions and proprietary trading firms. For more information, visit www.rqdclearing.com.

About Valuable Capital Securities



Valuable is a technologically driven, forward-thinking financial services company that strives to provide the best platforms and products for investors in the US and worldwide. Valuable’s management team has an average of over 20 years’ experience in the securities industry, offering deep knowledge and expertise about broker-dealer operations, securities, clearing and investing. That industry know-how combined with its tech-forward approach ensures delivery of a high-quality financial experience to its customers.