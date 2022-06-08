Sportradar Appoints Eric Conrad Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships & Content for North America 

NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) today announced the appointment of Eric Conrad as Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships & Content, North America. Conrad will report directly to Eduard Blonk, Chief Commercial Officer.

In this newly created role, Conrad will build upon the successful foundation established by the US Sports Content and Partnerships (SCP) team, which will now report to him. Over the last several years, the SCP team has secured critical partnerships including the NHL, NBA and MLB, all of which have primed Sportradar to innovate and drive value for its customers and sports fans as well as establish the company as the market leader in North America. Conrad will work closely with Sportradar’s media and betting partners to maximize commercial returns, as well as pursue new, long-term partnerships that will help drive consistent, continued growth.

Conrad is an accomplished sports media executive with more than 20 years of transactional sports rights experience at both major professional leagues and industry leading media companies, having personally negotiated hundreds of agreements across multiple sport genres for both US and international markets. He joins Sportradar from Univision where most recently he was Executive Vice President, Sports Programming and Acquisitions with the responsibility of building their sports rights portfolio by securing partnerships with top leagues and properties in the world, including FIFA, UEFA, Concacaf, Conmebol, and MLS, among others. Prior to Univision, Conrad served in various roles within ESPN’s Programming and Acquisition team and held media rights and sponsorship sales positions with MLB and the NBA.

Sportradar Chief Commercial Officer Eduard Blonk said: “Eric joins Sportradar at a time of rapid growth for the North American market. Eric has the leadership track record and experience we believe are critical to lead the regional SCP team, including the ability to forge additional partnerships, a strong focus on value creation with the sports fan in the center and a focus on delivering value to our customers.”

