BEBUZEE, INC. (OTC Pink: ENGA) Discusses “Shortbuz” The App With Features For Creating, Sharing And Discovering Short Videos Inside Its Bebuzee Super App

MIAMI, FLORIDA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The executive management of Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC Pink: ENGA) a company that is a video-sharing platform and a streaming service that allows its members to watch a wide variety of contents such as movies, series, documentaries and talk shows on thousands of internet-connected devices. It is a one-stop platform for breaking news, interesting and important blogs, videos, and photos, that scans the world’s news, features and information flow to give its dedicated readers the best of the Internet in one place, today discussed the “Shortbuz” component inside its “Super App”… Bebuzee, which will be launched in the coming months.

The Company says that Shortbuz used to make a variety of short-form entertaining videos. It hosts a variety of short-form user videos, from genres like pranks, funny video, stunts, tricks, dance, and entertainment with durations from 15 seconds to two and half minutes. Shortbuz is a direct competitor of Tik Tok. The two products are similar, but features are not identical. Users are able to select from 40 video categories; Shortbuz is localized for over 80 countries; and Shortbuz is available in over 160 languages.

Joseph Onyero, Chief Executive Officer of Bebuzee, Inc., said: “Shortbuz is a component in Bebuzee super app with features for creating, sharing and discovering short videos. This feature is used by young people as an outlet to express themselves through singing, dancing, comedy, and lip-syncing, and allows users to create videos and share them across a community.

Shortbuz is the destination for mobile videos. On Shortbuz, short-form videos are exciting, spontaneous, and genuine. Whether you’re a sports fanatic, a pet enthusiast, or just looking for a laugh, there’s something for everyone. All you have to do is watch, engage with what you like, skip what you don’t, and you’ll find an endless stream of short videos that feel personalized just for you. From your morning coffee to your afternoon errands, Bebuzee has the videos that are guaranteed to make your day.”

He continued: “Similar to any other social platform, you can grow your audience by posting regularly. That’s what a third of the users understand and put into practice. Bebuzee gives its users an exceptional organic reach. Even with no followers, your posting can go viral and reach millions. If users like your content, you will experience strong growth in a short time. Because of this steady growth, content creators are motivated to create more and more.”

He continued discussing the localized content aspect of the app, saying: “While Bebuzee is a global app, a key factor for its rise and popularity is localized content. Through local contests and hashtags, the app focuses on local trends, which users love. On Bebuzee, you still have the chance to grow at a rapid rate organically. No matter if you are a dancer, entrepreneur, lawyer, doctor, or writer. If you want to establish your personal brand and dominate in your niche, Bebuzee is the most comfortable way to go.”

He concluded: “We will continue to address all the other components of the “Super App” in the coming weeks prior to the actual launch which is scheduled to be launched in couple of months.”

Based in Miami, Florida, Bebuzee, Inc. offers a unique, proprietary video-sharing platform and streaming service that allows our members to watch a wide variety of content such as movies, series, documentaries and talk shows on any internet-connected device. Bebuzee’s technology scans the world’s news, features and information flow to give its dedicated readers the best of the Internet in one place. A one-stop platform for breaking news, interesting and important blogs, videos, and photos. Bebuzee offers an addictive resource for those millions of people without time to scavenge the Internet and other sources for news and information. Bebuzee’s latest investor pitch deck may be found at: https://www.bebuzeegroup.com/brochure

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Bebuzee, Inc. and the company’s industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed terms of the shares, the completion, timing, and size of the proposed offering of the shares, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the proposed offering of the shares are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Snap cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.



You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Bebuzee has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including its financial outlook and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that it believes may affect the company’s business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Bebuzee’s financial performance; the lack of historical profitability; the ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; the ability to attract and retain users, publishers, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing Bebuzee’s international expansion and growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws, regulations, and executive actions; the ability to maintain, protect, and enhance Bebuzee’s intellectual property; the ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; the ability to attract and retain qualified and key personnel; the ability to repay outstanding debt; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; and the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, and health epidemics, as well as risks, uncertainties. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Bebuzee believes to be reasonable as of this date. Bebuzee undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.