The application of Virtual Reality technology in power grid fault monitoring power grid, also known as a power network, is the whole composition of all voltage substations and transmission and distribution lines in the power system. The power system is one of the most complex man-made systems, its wide geographical distribution, power balance, energy transmission, power transmission light speed, communication scheduling highly reliable, the real-time operation never stop, major failure instant expansion, these characteristics determine the power system operating data, rapid growth, rich type. While the scale of the power grid expands year by year, it also puts forward higher and higher requirements for the security, stability, and reliability of the power grid.

Whether it is power grid planning and design, or power grid node fault detection, power grid analysts need to grasp and analyze the overall operation of the power system through digital simulation technology. Scientists from WIMI Hologram Academy of WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI), regarded that digital simulation of the power system has become an important tool for experimental research, and planning, design, and dispatching operation of the power system. The following are some integrated views of science and technology among the scientists, which have cutting-edge guiding significance for "the application of virtual reality technology in power grid fault monitoring".

1. Background introduction

With the development of the smart grid and the regional interconnection of the national power system, various new energy, and new equipment are constantly joining, the scale of the existing power grid is constantly expanding, and the power system is increasingly complex, making it more difficult to monitor, analyze and control the power grid. The result data obtained by the power system simulation finally need to be used through reasonable visualization means and corresponding analysis methods to be understood by the staff. As a means for analysts to indirectly understand the operation state of the power grid, the visual analysis of power simulation data plays a key role in maintaining the stable operation of the power grid system. In the process of operation of the power grid system, there will be certain data distribution characteristics, and there may be local fluctuations and other abnormal situations. By capturing these characteristics and abnormal states, analysts will then understand the operation status of the power grid and propose targeted solutions and countermeasures.

2. Characteristics of virtual reality technology

Virtual reality technology is a comprehensive technology, whose main technical connotation includes computer graphics, multimedia technology, human-computer interaction technology, and simulation technology. With the maturity of computer hardware and software conditions, virtual reality technology has appeared to explosive development in recent years and has been widely used in medical care, education, entertainment, industry, military, and other fields. Virtual reality technology establishes an artificially constructed three-dimensional virtual environment, which allows users to interact with objects in the virtual environment naturally, greatly expanding the human ability to understand, simulate and adapt to the world. Virtual reality technology has three characteristics: immersion, interaction, and conception. Users can communicate and interact through natural interactive ways in computer-generated virtual scenes such as gestures and language and can get multi-channel information feedback such as visual, auditory, and tactile information, to feel the immersion and realism similar to the real world.

In the past five years, some virtual reality hardware devices dominated by virtual reality headsets have emerged in large numbers. For high-dimensional data, especially three-dimensional spatial data, virtual reality technology has great unique advantages: The virtual reality environment itself is three-dimensional, and users observe spatial data in the virtual reality environment, theoretically no different from observing objects in the real world. Therefore, the VR environment can bring the user great immersion; the VR system can obtain interactive information by detecting the user's head and hand movements. It adds immersion, while it provides more human-computer interaction channels: in virtual reality systems, users can use virtual hands and rays to pick up and manipulate three-dimensional objects.

3. Application of virtual reality technology in electric power system

The development of integrated power system regulation puts forward a new demand for the comprehensive monitoring of substations, and the comprehensive display of substation monitoring information is becoming more and more important. At present, the monitoring information of the substation in the monitoring center mainly comes from two channels: One is the electrical quantity and equipment status information collected through the SCADA(Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition) system, and the other is to view the real-time images of the scene through the video monitoring equipment, these two aspects of information cannot be directly integrated into the same picture. Nowadays, there are more and more unattended substations, so it is difficult for monitoring personnel to enter the substation to understand the real site situation, and there is no clear understanding of the actual scene of the substation. At the same time, because the monitoring personnel often need to be responsible for the monitoring work to dozens of stations, the actual situation of each substation is often not understood, and the modeling demand of the substation is very large.

In the field of substation simulation, three-dimensional modeling has been applied to model the primary and secondary equipment in detail and can provide a three-dimensional roaming interaction environment for the view and operation of the actual equipment. However, this method establishes the substation model with a long modeling cycle and poor model multiple abilities, which is not suitable for the monitoring of a large number of actual substation scenarios, so it cannot provide convenient monitoring for the integrated application of the regulation. Panoramic modeling through simple equipment to take panoramic pictures, providing a simple and feasible three-dimensional panoramic display environment, with the help of the corresponding computer technology can achieve a full range of the interactive display. The scene based on panoramic picture rapid modeling technology and electrical equipment information visualization, in a simple 3 d environment, scene image accurate display, superposition on 3 d visual display content, real-time display of primary and secondary equipment electrical status can provide monitoring personnel in the same picture panoramic substation monitoring platform, can greatly improve the integration of substation monitoring information. Currently, some virtual reality helmet devices are mainly used in the gaming and entertainment areas. Virtual reality headsets completely isolate users from the outside environment, providing better immersion and authenticity than traditional surround-around projection screens. Through the use of virtual reality technology, it can provide a very intuitive reference for the design, planning, project decision-making, optimization, and analysis of power engineering and power equipment, and can provide a very useful technical means for improving the technical scheme of the system and equipment.

In the cases of combining virtual reality technology with power grid systems, the vast majority only involve 3 d modelings, scene roaming, virtual training, and other content, and rarely go deep into the field of data visual analysis. Therefore, immersive virtual reality technology is introduced into the field of data visual analysis of power grid systems, and several humanized interaction schemes are proposed, so that power grid analysts can observe and analyze power grid data in a more natural interactive way.

After a long time of development, virtual reality technology has gradually penetrated all aspects of the power system and has been widely used in power engineering design, simulation training, power monitoring, and other links. Power engineering design The traditional power system design is mainly two-dimensional charts, in the process of design and calculation, and verification, it is easy to appear inconsistent or not comprehensive problems, the design efficiency, and economic efficiency are low. Using virtual reality technology to design the power system can make the design process of the 3 D power unit model more intuitive and reasonable, and check.

