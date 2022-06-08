RAPS congratulates 108 spring RAC exam passers

Rockville, MD, USA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) today announced that 108 professionals passed the Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) exams in the spring examination window, which occurred in March and April 2022. In doing so, these professionals have obtained their RAC-Drugs or RAC-Devices designation, the leading credentials for regulatory professionals in the healthcare product sector.

These 108 individuals join more than 5,000 global professionals who hold RAC certifications.

“On behalf of RAPS, I offer my sincere congratulations to the 108 professionals who passed these challenging exams,” said RAPS Interim Executive Director Bill McMoil. “Earning a RAC credential is a big milestone in any regulatory career. It signals to employers, clients and colleagues that you are knowledgeable, capable and committed to regulatory excellence.”

The RAC exams are rigorous. To pass, one must demonstrate not only knowledge of healthcare product regulations, but also the analytical and critical thinking skills to apply them in a variety of scenarios. There are two different RAC exams. The RAC-Drugs exam covers regulations pertaining to pharmaceutical and biologic products, and the RAC-Devices exam covers regulations governing medical devices and technology.

“Congratulations to the new RAC credential holders,” said RAPS Credentialing Director Jennifer Naughton. "While many certifications are nationally recognized, the RAC is a globally recognized credential. RAC holders are recognized and respected globally, and their presence within an organization and as independent consultants provides deep reassurance to key stakeholders and the public.”

RAC-credentialed professionals are among the current and rising leaders in the regulatory profession. To maintain the credential, RAC holders must recertify every three years by demonstrating continuous learning, professional development, regulatory leadership, and an ongoing commitment to the profession.

RAPS is now accepting applications for the RAC summer and autumn 2022 exam periods. For more information, visit RAPS.org/rac.

Following is the complete list of those who earned the RAC credentials during the spring 2022 exam window:

RAC-Devices

RAC-Drugs

