Transform Group Announces Top Blockchain Client Showcase at Consensus 2022, Plus Satoshi Salon Demo Day & Investor Party

Austin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transform Group leading worldwide blockchain strategy and public relations agency, today announced its showcase of top blockchain industry clients at Consensus 2022. Media, investors and attendees are invited to the premium meeting room #17B on the 4th floor of the Convention Center during Consensus, near Paypal, Polygon, Mastercard, Copper, and NEAR. The room is open for exhibits starting June 10th through 11th from 9am-6pm CT.

Exhibitors demoing in the Transform room include:

Launch of Cloaked Wireless, a secure mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that uses blockchain to eliminate human error and provide wireless subscribers with protection against SIM swaps and port out attacks.

Decentralization protocol Pocket Network, a relay infrastructure middleware protocol that provides unlimited blockchain bandwidth. Pocket powers decentralized applications, from a globally distributed network of 40k+ full nodes to applications in Web3 across 40+ blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Fantom, Fuse, Avalanche, and Harmony.

HelloVacay will showcase a gamified play-to-earn travel experience. In partnership with Priceline, HelloVacay offers an affordable membership-based subscription platform to give all travelers access to private, discounted hotel rates.

FirstBlock, a sister service to Blockchain Wire, is developing the first investor relations portal for the cryptocurrency industry, providing a sneak peak at its Token Relation Manager software as a service.

Transform Ventures provides advisory services, capital and resources to blockchain & cryptocurrency projects with high-growth potential.

Transform Group clients booths at Consensus:

Edge. Launch of the Edge Mastercard, a no-KYC debit card. Demos with Edge are available at Consensus booth #624.

X.LA Foundation is on-site to discuss how they are leveraging blockchain and Web3 to make smart revenue-sharing contracts available to creators around the world. By democratizing rights ownership and management, X.LA eliminates the need for costly legal services and levels the playing field between creators and distributors.

IMVU, the largest friend discovery and social metaverse, will be at the show discussing their latest developments with VCOIN, the first transferable digital currency designed for the metaverse.

To schedule a demo or interview, email Lynessa Martin at lynessa@transformgroup.com or stop by room #17B on the 4th floor of the Convention Center during Consensus, near Paypal, Polygon, Mastercard, Copper, and NEAR starting June 10th through 11th from 9am-6pm CT.

