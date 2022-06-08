Peter Demerjian to Join Robinson College of Business as School of Accountancy Director

Atlanta, Georgia, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peter Demerjian has been named director of the School of Accountancy (SOA) at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business. He joins Georgia State from the University of Illinois at Chicago where he is an associate professor with tenure and acting head of the Department of Accounting.

Demerjian’s research focuses on the role of accounting in debt contracting and the use of accounting information to measure managerial ability. His scholarship has been published in leading accounting journals and premier general interest management journals. Demerjian is considered a leading authority on the impact of accounting standards on debt covenants. He serves on the editorial advisory and review board of “The Accounting Review” and the editorial board of the “Journal of Accounting, Auditing, and Finance.”

“We are delighted that Dr. Demerjian will lead our School of Accountancy,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College. “In addition to his scholarly stature and leadership acumen, we are excited about Peter’s passion for teaching, keen interest in student success, and understanding of how to help students achieve.”

“Accounting is one of the cornerstones of a great business school,” said Demerjian. “I look forward to working with excellent new colleagues, developing and implementing new programs for our fantastic students, and connecting with the Atlanta business community.”

Demerjian succeeds former SOA director Douglas Stevens, the Patricia W. Copeland Deloitte Chair in Accountancy, who returned to faculty in July 2021. Debra Cannon, director of the Cecil B. Day School of Hospitality Administration, served as interim director for the past year.

According to Brigham Young University Accounting Rankings for Universities, Robinson's School of Accountancy is 12th worldwide in managerial accounting, 14th in experimental methods, and 3rd worldwide for research at the intersection of managerial accounting using experimental methods. “U.S. News & World Report” ranks Robinson’s undergraduate program in accounting 19th in the nation among public university programs and 49th overall. This fall, Robinson will launch a fully online Master of Taxation.

Demerjian holds a doctorate from the University of Michigan. He will join Georgia State on July 1.

Attachment