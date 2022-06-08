North Texas Food Bank Appoints Bill Garza as Chief Financial Officer and Maurice Wilson II as Chief Operating Officer

Dallas, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced two additions to the executive staff today. Bill Garza is serving as Chief Financial Officer responsible for directing and overseeing the finance, information technology and procurement functions of the organization. Maurice Wilson II is serving as the new Chief Operating Officer responsible for leading business operations, logistics, quality and community impact for the organization.

“We are excited to have the caliber of expertise that Bill Garza and Maurice Wilson II bring to the leadership team of the North Texas Food Bank,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Their unique skillsets and passion for our mission of bridging the hunger gap in North Texas will be instrumental in advancing the implementation of the Food Bank’s strategic plan to provide food for today and hope for tomorrow.”

Bill Garza brings deep private sector experience in areas of strategy, finance and cross-organizational initiatives to the Food Bank as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently Bill served as CFO for leading Austin-based nonprofit agencies in the social services and K-12 education sectors, including AIDS Services of Austin and KIPP Austin Public Schools. Prior to his nonprofit career, Bill worked as a management consultant with McKinsey & Company and later as a senior leader with American Express, Google and Hermes Music Group. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Austin and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University.

Bringing extensive experience in running operations across multiple sites, facilities management and warehousing, Maurice Wilson II joins the North Texas Food Bank as Chief Operating Officer from his most recent position at Wayfair. He has enjoyed a long career working primarily in supply chain and logistics leadership for food and home goods product companies, including Walmart and Sam’s Club. He is a U.S. Army veteran where he served 17 years, including teaching other units about supply chain logistics. Maurice holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Oklahoma and a Bachelor of Science from Cameron University.

The North Texas Food Bank is currently focused on implementing a three-year operational strategy that allows the organization to optimize its food distribution and impact across the North Texas charity ecosystem. The strategy leverages the NTFB’s resources to respond to emergent food insecurity wherever it exists in a way that simultaneously works to eliminate the underlying barriers to food security.

The North Texas Food Bank launched a campaign in September of 2021 to raise $500 million in food and funds by the end of June 2023, which will allow the organization to execute its strategic plan, funding critical operations and the growth of its Feeding Network of partner agencies – more than 400 local food pantries and other organizations across the NTFB’s 13-county service area. It will also support new, innovative partnerships and programs that address root causes of hunger and help move families toward long-term food security and economic stability.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of more than 200 Partner Agencies across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 125 million nutritious meals, a 64% percent increase since before the pandemic. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the root causes of food insecurity.

The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

