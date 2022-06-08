SafeAmerica Credit Union Marketing Department Wins 4 Awards at Annual Marketing Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The marketing team at SafeAmerica Credit Union (SACU) took home a record four coveted awards at the annual Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC) conference for their marketing campaign efforts in the 2021 calendar year. MAC serves as an opportunity for credit union marketers to exchange ideas and create and grow relationships in a community of peers across the United States that share a common goal.

This year's awards ceremony was held in Chicago, Illinois where SafeAmerica Credit Union was announced as:

A Gold MAC recipient in the Newsletters category for their series of four print newsletters

A Gold MAC recipient in the Video - Non-Commercial category for their community involvement and partnership with local KRON4 News

A Silver MAC recipient in the Market Segment Program category for their Visa campaign

A Bronze MAC recipient in the Comprehensive Campaign category for their First Mortgage campaign

The team at SafeAmerica Credit Union shares the wins with their agency Dog & Pony Studio. Together, they came up with a strategy that was sympathetic to the financial uncertainty brought forth by the pandemic, creating a consistent and reassuring tone in all member communication. "2021 brought its many challenges, including our marketing efforts that required us to get really creative and think outside of the box. With the help of our agency, together we created multiple effective, targeted marketing campaigns that spoke to our members," says SafeAmerica Credit Union Marketing Manager, Lisa Eddy. "Getting the results we wanted, as well as the recognition from our peer marketers, is very rewarding to us," she added.

About SafeAmerica Credit Union

SafeAmerica is a $545 million community-chartered Credit Union. Originally chartered in 1953 to serve the employees of Safeway Inc., SafeAmerica operates in Northern California, serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara as well as numerous employer groups. SafeAmerica Credit Union is a privately insured, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution. Kevin Alvarez, Marketing Coordinator kevin.alvarez@safeamerica.com, (800) 972-0999.

About Dog & Pony Studio

Dog and Pony Studio began as a creative outlet to help those businesses with smaller budgets with their branding and design needs. First hired as a designer in a small agency, then senior designer of an in-house corporate design department before launching a freelance business, Paula Smith does her best work with clients who invest the time to help her learn about their organizations, business goals, customers/members, and competitive landscapes.

About MAC

The Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC) is credit union marketers helping other credit union marketers thrive, advance, and succeed. They were founded over 30 years ago by business partners who recognized and acknowledged the intrinsic value of creating a space dedicated exclusively to fellow credit union marketers.

