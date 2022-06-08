Legalpad Announces Strategic Partnership With Argo Visa to Prepare Clients for U.S. Visa Interviews

SEATTLE, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legalpad, a legal technology company for startup work visas, today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with Argo Visa, a company of former consular officers who prepare international citizens for their U.S. visa interviews.

Through this new alliance, Argo's team of ex-consuls will help Legalpad's clients and international employees navigate the murky waters of consular processing and visa stamping, the territory of the U.S. Department of State.

"Traditional U.S. immigration law firms focus only on helping international hires with petition-based paperwork and responses to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), while ignoring the unspoken rules and culture of the State Department. International clients need expertise with both agencies to succeed," said Mandy Feuerbacher, EVP of Sales and Consular Affairs at Argo. "By adding the expertise of former consular officers to that of immigration attorneys, clients get a better end-to-end experience, from their petition filing to their visa interview."

"Legalpad understands that entrepreneurs should be spending their time growing their business and not mired in visa and immigration complexities," said Legalpad CEO Todd Heine. "Visa officers decide who gets to live, study and work in the U.S, and yet the visa interview process is rife with uncertainty and misconceptions. This partnership gives entrepreneurs and technologists the best chance of success. Our roster of over 500 corporate clients are in excellent hands with Argo and its expert consular knowledge, and I couldn't be more excited about this partnership."

About Legalpad

Legalpad is transforming the stressful and complicated work visa and green card process to be fast and easy for individuals and employers. Built on 10+ years of getting venture-backed founders visas, Legalpad combines software and attorneys to get the world's best entrepreneurs and technologists working in the U.S. Legalpad is backed by Amplo, Global Founders Capital, 8VC, OneWay Ventures, Liquid2, Techstars, and other investors. For more information, visit https://www.legalpad.io.

About Argo Visa

Argo Visa is a company of former Consular Officers who provide strategic guidance to sponsored foreign nationals, corporate customers, U.S. immigration law firms and U.S. universities to help maximize success in the U.S. visa interview and consular process. Today, Argo has a team of 25 former Consular Officers who have worked at U.S. embassies and consulates in 34 countries, including India, China, Brazil, Mexico, France, the U.K., Turkey, and more. Argo's team of ex-Consuls speak 14 different languages and have made decisions on over one million visa applications during their careers with the State Department. For more information, visit https://www.argovisa.com.

