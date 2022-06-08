LEDVANCE Launches “You Deserve Better” Contest for Electrical Contractors

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrical contractors, after all you’ve been through these past two years of crisis and chaos, you deserve better! That’s why LEDVANCE LLC, the maker of LEDVANCE® and SYLVANIA® General Lighting in the US and Canada, is launching its “You Deserve Better” contest for electrical contractors to help make things better! There are over 190 prizes to be awarded throughout the year including 2 grand prizes each consisting of $2,000, a YETI Tundra® 35 Hard Cooler, and a SYLVANIA ULTRA™ LED Work Light. Electrical contractors can go to this link to enter until November 30, 2022. Also, as part of the campaign, LEDVANCE is working with leading mental health organizations to share resources via social media to help those who feel they may not deserve better. These include:





NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) – the largest grassroots mental health organization in the US dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness

CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health) – Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital and one of the world's leading research centres in its field.

A study in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine found more workers are absent from work due to stress and anxiety than from physical illness or injury. In addition, mental illness caused more days of work loss and impairment than other chronic conditions, such as diabetes, asthma, and arthritis. “Everyone can benefit from things getting better and that is especially true for electrical contractors who helped keep the lights on during these past two stressful years,” said Charlie Harte, VP of Marketing and Customer Experience for US & Canada and President & CEO for Canada, LEDVANCE LLC. “That is why we are partnering with mental health organizations who work so hard to help people enjoy better living.”

Make the Bright Choice with LEDVANCE because You Deserve Better

“Since electrical contractors deserve better, we have a wide range of lighting products that are designed to make their lives better,” said Harte. “Our SYLVANIA lighting products have been known for quality and reliability for over a century. Now we continue to introduce great LEDVANCE luminaires that are ideal for a wide range of applications. Our LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA products offer great flexibility and are easy to install at the job site. Some examples include sustainable and reliable indoor and outdoor LED luminaires, money-saving HID replacement LED lamps for outdoor and indoor savings, and CCT selectable LED lamps & luminaires to make your life easier on the job.”

“With so many choices in the marketplace, it can be hard for customers to know who to turn to for their lighting needs. When they choose LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED lamps and luminaires, their needs are met by our dedicated team and innovative products. We invite electrical contractors to make the bright choice with LEDVANCE because they deserve better,” said Harte.

For the latest on LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA lighting innovations for commercial and residential applications, visit www.ledvanceUS.com or follow the company on social media on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

ABOUT LEDVANCE LLC

With offices in more than 50 countries and business activities in more than 140 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world's leading general lighting providers for professional users and end consumers. In North America, LEDVANCE LLC offers a wide range of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED luminaires for various applications, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings, one of the largest LED lamps portfolios in the industry, and traditional light sources. The SYLVANIA brand leadership is a result of over 100 years of lighting experience and paves the way for future success. Further information can be found at www.ledvanceUS.com.

Attachment