Campaign Monitor Customer, The GIST, Wins AdExchanger’s Women In Media & Ad Tech Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campaign Monitor , a provider of best-in-class email marketing software and services, and a CM Group brand, today announced that its customer, The GIST , has been honored at the AdExchanger Women In Media & Ad Tech Awards ceremony in New York City. The awards program honors “130+ leaders who have made a lasting impact on their brands, organizations and markets.” The three founders of The GIST, Ellen Hyslop, Jacie deHoop and Roslyn McLarty, won in the “Up and Comers” category for their unique sports media brand that is committed to more equal coverage for all athletes. Notably, only 14% of all sports journalists are female and only 4% of all sports coverage is for female sports. The GIST works to change those numbers with captivating content at the local, national and global level.



“We’re incredibly honored to have been recognized as leaders at the Women In Media & Ad Tech Awards. From day one our mission has been to bring a fresh and fun perspective on sports, appealing to all fans. As we continue to deliver on that and grow our brand, we’re thankful to not only be celebrated for our work in the industry, but to have a fantastic partner in Campaign Monitor, the foundation of our newsletter operation that enables us to easily and continually create meaningful communications with our expanding audience,” said Roslyn McLarty, Co-Founder of The GIST.

The GIST is leveling the playing field in the sports industry, delivering equal sports coverage for men’s and women's sports, bringing long-absent female voices to the forefront, and making sports more inclusive, accessible and fun for underserved audiences and casual fans. Founded in 2018 to give more coverage to under-represented female athletes and lend a fresh and engaging voice to sports news, The GIST has created a multimedia destination that is made by and for sports fans who don’t fit — or maybe don’t want to fit — the traditional, avid sports fan mold. In the past year, The GIST has increased its audience by 300%, quadrupled the size of its team, and launched new coverage in markets across the U.S. and Canada with Campaign Monitor as its chosen email platform. With a host of regional and national sports newsletters that have attracted an audience of more than 400,000 subscribers, Campaign Monitor gives The GIST a flexible platform for its growing media company.

“Ellen, Jacie and Roslyn are absolutely the ‘Up and Comers’ that are driving the future of sports content, and so deserving of this award. We’ve been delighted to support them through tremendous growth as they increase their footprint to include new sports fans, introduce exciting new content and as a result, change the sports news industry for the better,” said Sarah Madden Goodlad, Director of Customer Marketing at Campaign Monitor.

