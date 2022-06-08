YG Acoustics unveils new high-performance speakers at High End Munich 2022

DENVER, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YG Acoustics, a Colorado-based leader in the manufacturing of high-end audio industry products, today officially announced the release of two new speaker product lines, the Peaks series and Vantage Live. These innovations were first unveiled at HIGH END Munich 2022, the leading internationally renowned audio exhibition.

"Our new loudspeakers were met with an overwhelmingly warm welcome at Munich," said Dr. Matthew Webster, chief technology officer at YG Acoustics. "The enthusiasm was both from traditional audiophiles and those new to high-end audio. We had people coming back to the room again and again, with many commenting it was the best sound they had ever heard at a show."

The Peaks series includes five new speaker models plus a powered subwoofer, delivering a new reference level for performance at each model’s price point. Each model excels in any size room, across all genres of music and is offered in high-quality finishes to suit every style of home. The series includes the Cairn, Tor, Talus, Ascent, Summit and Descent speakers.

Boasting YG’s proprietary drivers, which are mounted in precision-machined thick aluminum front baffles, the Peaks series combines YG’s cutting-edge science and engineering services to deliver uncompromised speaker performance. Every aspect of the speakers, from the drivers, cabinets and crossovers through to the veneer, lacquer and internal cabling has been carefully selected and modeled to deliver the most accurate and musical performance possible.

“Recreating a live performance with incredible realism, the speakers boast a sophistication and musicality that pulls listeners into the music,” added Webster. “Powerful yet detailed and delicate, the Peaks loudspeakers are a music lover's dream come true.”

Vantage Live is a complete audio system: two compact, three-way loudspeakers and a controller delivering stunning audio quality combined with exceptional convenience and installation flexibility.

The culmination of many years of research and development between YG, Cambridge Acoustic Sciences and Bel Canto Design, Vantage Live leverages advanced DSP crossovers and bespoke amplification to deliver an unprecedented dynamic range and exceptionally low distortion at all volume levels. This unique audio system supports everything from streaming to vinyl and exceeds any performance expectation from an integrated system, rivaling the best achievable performance from multicomponent, traditional high-fidelity systems.

“Our revolutionary audio solutions provide the clearest of windows into the performance and will have you relistening to all of your favorite records,” continued Webster. “They communicate every nuance of emotion, every musical cue from the tiniest micro-detail through to the physical impact of the most thunderous crescendo.”

YG products combine cutting-edge technology, world-class computation modeling and the very best in precision engineering. The audio product manufacturer’s highly sophisticated CNC machine shop allows the company to produce its own drivers and most other precision parts in-house — which is exceptionally rare in an age of outsourcing and mass production. For more information about YG Acoustics, the Peaks series and Vantage Live speakers, visit yg-acoustics.com.

YG Acoustics is a Colorado-based leading manufacturer in the high-end audio industry. Bringing together the very latest in science and technology, YG loudspeakers reflect our passion for music, providing the most accurate, most musical performance possible today. Built from the highest-performance materials and manufactured in-house to unprecedented precision, YG’s high-end audio technology solutions deliver exceptional measurements: huge frequency bandwidth, exceptional phase coherence, enormous dynamic range, vanishingly low distortion, and more importantly, they provide a listening experience that will not be forgotten. For more information about how YG strives to recreate the emotional magic of a live performance, please visit yg-acoustics.com.

