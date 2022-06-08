Google Chooses UPshow as one of their Top Digital Signage Cloud-Based Solutions for Chrome Enterprise Recommended Partner Program

CHICAGO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPshow , the leading on-premise performance marketing cloud powering over 30,000 screens across more than 12,000 locations, today announced it has been selected by Google as one of the kiosk and digital signage solutions for the Chrome Enterprise Recommended partner program, to provide incredible digital experiences for [brick and mortar] brands. By optimizing for Chrome OS, partners, such as UPshow, work directly with Google to extend their product’s functionality, quality, and security.



Businesses using UPshow with Chrome OS devices can transform their TV screens into powerful and engaging digital experiences, creating a revolutionary on-premise network that drives customer, patient, and employee behaviors.

Leading digital signage providers currently run on Chrome OS, making the partner program critical for businesses when vetting digital software partners.

UPshow with Chrome OS enables businesses to manage, create and schedule content securely and reliably to their TV screens through:



Simple and intuitive content management and creation directly from their Chrome browser.

QR code campaigns around key marketing initiatives to drive business outcomes.

Easy management and scheduling of hundreds or thousands of screens for enterprise customers.



“UPshow is thrilled to further deepen our partnership with Google as one of their digital signage cloud-based partners of Chrome Enterprise Recommended,” said Adam Hirsen, CEO & Co-founder, UPshow. “UPshow is committed to optimizing our product and user experience for Chrome OS. UPshow has been using Chrome OS hardware since 2017. This latest partnership with Google strengthens UPshow’s cloud-based hardware solution, meeting the expanding needs of businesses who aim to drive incredible digital engagement and experiences for consumers and patients.”



With Chrome Enterprise Recommended, companies can invest in Chrome OS knowing they have validated solutions, such as UPshow, to get the most value from Chrome Enterprise, align with their cloud strategy, and deliver their end users the best interactive digital experiences.

UPshow will be part of Chrome Enterprise Demo Day on Wednesday, June 8th, which will showcase a selection of Google’s top partners that are creating modern digital experiences. The event will demonstrate how Chrome OS delivers a seamless, fully integrated solution for customers and employees across devices, peripherals and leading kiosk and signage content management solutions. This main session will also highlight UPshow’s solution for healthcare customers.

To learn more about UPshow, please visit UPshow’s website or follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About UPshow:

UPshow is the leading on-premise performance marketing cloud powering digital screens for brick and mortar brands/ businesses, to drive measurable outcomes. As the first and only provider of interactive digital marketing and entertainment, UPshow creates a revolutionary on-premise network that drives customer, patient, and employee behaviors directly from their mobile devices. With UPshow, your business transforms its screens into the most engaging digital experiences. Businesses in hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, automotive, fitness and more rely on UPshow’s plug-and-play technology to create deeper brand engagement and maximize profitability and efficiency. Founded in 2015, UPshow now reaches audiences through more than 25,000 screens in businesses around the world. Learn more at upshow.tv

About Google Chrome Enterprise Recommended

Chrome Enterprise Recommended is a program from Google that provides enterprises with a curated list of solutions that maximize Chrome Enterprise investments. From integration to optimization - Chrome Enterprise Recommended solutions meet Google’s technical requirements to provide a great experience for both end users and IT departments.

