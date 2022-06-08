IQ LASER VISION, A LEADER IN EYE CARE IN THE LOS ANGELES AREA, IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL FOR PERMANENT LENS IMPLANTS THAT TREAT NEARSIGHTEDNESS AND ASTIGMATISM

LOS ANGELES, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ Laser Vision, an ophthalmology practice with experienced eye physicians offering state-of-the-art services, is proud to announce a new vision correction technology that corrects most nearsightedness and astigmatism in patients who receive it.

The EVO ICL is a comfortable, natural-feeling, implantable lens that supplements existing vision but does not have to be removed, providing clearer vision. Patients who receive the EVO ICL experience the same excellent results as LASIK patients and others who have vision correction procedures.

IQ Laser Vision - with offices in Southern and Northern California - is one of the first ophthalmology practices to offer EVO ICL in the greater Los Angeles area. They started implanting the EVO ICL in patients on 4/19/22. IQ Laser Vision is the #1 EVO ICL center in the country based on experience.

Dr. Lin at IQ Laser Vision says Arcscan measurements sets them apart: "To provide the safest procedure, we measure both the inside eye and the surface of the eye to ensure proper sizing of the lens. We are the first center in California to use the Arcscan, which is the most accurate way to measure. Most centers only measure on the surface."

One of the biggest advantages of getting EVO ICL implanted is it eliminates the cost and hassle of wearing visual aids. For active adults who can't wear glasses in the pool or get grit in their contact lenses during workouts, the EVO ICL eliminates the need for contact lenses or glasses, saving thousands of dollars.

The EVO ICL is recommended for patients between the ages of 21 and 45 and is an excellent option for patients who don't qualify for LASIK. The EVO ICL works best in patients with moderate to severe nearsightedness and astigmatism. This lens does not correct farsightedness.

Another advantage of the EVO ICL is that it leaves the patient with a comfortable lens that won't cause dry eye syndrome. More than one million patients worldwide have enjoyed the benefits of the EVO ICL lens. The EVO ICL is made of collamer, which works in harmony with the eye's natural chemistry.

It feels like a natural part of the eye and can't be seen. If needed, you can have the EVO ICL removed at any time. The EVO ICL is meant to be a permanent part of the eye that works similarly to a contact lens. You can swim, sleep and bathe with the EVO ICL and see clearly.

Find out if you are a good candidate for the EVO ICL by scheduling an appointment at IQ Laser Vision, the leader in innovative eye care throughout California, and start your journey to visual freedom.

