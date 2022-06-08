NAVEE S65 - The Futuristic Electric Scooter Elevates Urban Commute

NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAVEE, a rising star in the e-mobility industry, has just launched its latest product, the NAVEE S65 Electric Scooter, and people are head over toes about this unique city commuter. Earlier this month, the S65 E-scooter launched on Indiegogo, a crowdfunding platform, and the goal has been 100% funded in less than 5 minutes. This new electric scooter not only offers a one-of-a-kind riding experience, but it is also feature-rich, powerful, and cost-effective, making the crowds go WILD!



Electric scooters have been in high demand in recent years. They represent a better alternative to commuting for more people compared to cars and electric bikes, and they are not nearly as expensive. Although there are many different electric scooters on the market, the NAVEE S65 E-scooter differs from others for a few reasons.

The NAVEE S65 E-scooter lets its users move freely between their favorite cities. Its foldable design can be easily stored in the trunk of a car for the last mile commute to work and allows people to carry them into their office or home for storage when not in use. In addition, the newly developed 10-inch tubeless, self-sealing tires are prick resistant and withstand multiple punctures less than 3.5mm in diameter to avoid the risk of flat tires so that users can ride further and longer without a tire replacement.

“Our mission is to become the world’s leading company in micro-mobility and the vision is to navigate through the endless possibilities and the joy of frictionless moving," says the founder of NAVEE.

Large Battery, Top Speed, and Dual Suspensions

With its large battery capacity, the NAVEE S65 E-scooter powers up every ride with a top speed of up to 20mph and an extended range of up to 40.4 miles on a single charge. The ultra-powerful dual suspension system and IPX5 smoothes out bumps and allows users to tackle most types of terrain in most weather conditions. In addition, the super-powerful motor offers the cutting-edge scooter for a comfortable and stable ride that meets the needs of most consumers.

Key Features of the NAVEE S65 E-scooter Include:

A 500w geared motor that can reach a peak power of up to 1000W and allows a fast speed with powerful 25% slope-climbing capacity.

A massive 48V 12.75Ah lithium-ion battery capacity allows users to ride up to 40.4 miles (65km) of range on a single charge.

The front and rear suspension prevent excessive shocks on one side, which reduces the overall impact and improves ride comfort.

A remarkable braking system with a rear disc brake that allows the user to achieve a short braking distance.

The option to adjust different riding modes at any time: Eco, Standard and Sport.

Track riding statistics in real-time via the smart app.

A battery management system that ensures a high-power supply and closely monitors battery status with multiple protection mechanisms to ensure battery safety and inform users about battery alerts when needed.



Pricing and Availability

The NAVEE S65 Electric Scooter is now available on Indiegogo for $599 at Super Early Bird prices. The S65 E-scooter is one of the most budget-friendly, premium quality, and high-performance electric scooters with all the latest features. After crowdfunding, NAVEE S65 E-scooter may be available in other channels starting at $1,119 MSRP.

About NAVEE

NAVEE is an innovative brand of Suzhou Brightway Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd, which was founded in 2020 and focused on R&D, production, and distribution of E-scooters and E-bikes. Suzhou Brightway's core members are graduates of prestigious universities, such as Tsinghua University, New York University, Duke University, Stanford University, University of Manchester, St Martin's College, London, etc. Our experienced employees are the ones who have worked for established corporations and R&D employees made up 80% of our company.

In August 2021, we successfully launched our first NAVEE N65 electric scooter, and more than 50,000 units have been sold to over 30 countries and regions around the world. In order to consistently reach full production capacity and maintain high-quality assurance for products, we have developed a long-term collaboration with leading OEM factories like Sunwoda. NAVEE has filed 36 patent applications, 16 of which were granted by February 2022.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27030cdf-7fe0-4d37-99d6-e8a3f29c313d