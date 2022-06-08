Serve First Named BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partner

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve First Solutions today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partner, providing approximately 60,000 BigCommerce merchants access to Serve First's B2B Payment Gateway, Serve First Secure. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can integrate Serve First's B2B Payment Gateway through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

"My team and I are excited and grateful to be selected as one of BigCommerce's providers of B2B Payments. Having worked with BigCommerce for the last several years, we have had time to learn about each other's unique commitment to customer service," said Matthew Greco, EVP of Sales at Serve First Solutions, Inc. "We are eager to partner with BigCommerce to provide their merchants with the ability to process Level 2 & 3 payments through our B2B gateway."

BigCommerce has released the gateway integration with Serve First Solutions through their payments SDK. Serve First's value proposition is its ability to leverage L2/L3 data for merchants using their gateway and processing, without any additional setup needed from BigCommerce. SFS primarily serves B2B merchants with high ticket value items.

What is L2/L3 data?

Transactions that contain Level 2 and 3 data are a wealth of information for card issuers. With this data unlocked, merchants are able to receive lower interchange rates for their processing, saving merchants significant amounts over the long term on their card processing fees.

Serve First is a supported payment gateway that will allow BigCommerce merchants to benefit from the discounted rates and fees of Level 2 and Level 3 transactions.

"Our partnership with Serve First further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. "Serve First shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit Connecting with Serve First (bigcommerce.com).

About Serve First Solutions

Founded in 2002, Serve First Solutions, Inc. is a privately held merchant services company and processes more than $3 billion in transactions annually.

Headquartered in Southern California, Serve First is a nationwide electronic payment consulting firm specializing in providing businesses with B2B electronic payment processing services. Serve First has been recognized by the Orange County Business Journal as one of the fastest-growing businesses in the O.C. and nationally by Inc. Magazine.

To learn more about Serve First Solutions, Inc., visit www.serve-first.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease of use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Matthew Greco

info@serve-first.com

877.737.7355

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.