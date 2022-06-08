Katalon is Now Available on the AWS Marketplace to Help Customers Ensure Cloud Readiness and Quality

ATLANTA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katalon, Inc., the provider of a leading test automation platform, today announced the availability of Katalon TestOps through AWS Marketplace as a SaaS contract, enabling customers to buy and immediately start using the test automation, and management solution to be agile and innovative to support business requirements and to provide superior customer experience.

"Software is a crucial driver of business success and a key competitive lever for all enterprises," said Matt Sandberg, Vice President of Partnerships at Katalon. "Katalon in the AWS Marketplace will make it even easier and more cost-effective to ensure the quality of AWS hosted systems through a complete journey where users can automate scripts, execute, orchestrate, and gain insights all in one place."

Katalon's comprehensive test automation platform allows development and QA teams to cohesively support and scale an automated testing framework for AWS cloud-native applications and cloud migration programs from design through execution to insights. The Katalon platform is also open so it can integrate with existing tools in your software development architecture, such as AWS CodePipeline, allowing your teams to continue using the DevOps tools that they are comfortable with. In addition, the Katalon test automation platform is also integrated with leading ALM, SCM, Test Management, Mobile & Cross-browser and CI/CD solutions. That flexibility makes Katalon a practical fit for software test automation whether a team's cloud migration program is just starting out or scaling across an enterprise.

Katalon's goal is to ensure that quality means discovering new paradigms and approaches and building new foundations of innovation. Katalon offers the following defining features:

Low-code test automation for desktop, web, mobile, and API testing using Katalon Studio.

for desktop, web, mobile, and API testing using Katalon Studio. Fast, seamless automation integrations with existing ALM, source code, testing, and CI/CD tools and processes.

with existing ALM, source code, testing, and CI/CD tools and processes. Integrated cloud-based test execution environments with Katalon TestCloud, a cloud-hosted solution that provides on-demand, flexible, and secure multi-browser testing environments.

with Katalon TestCloud, a cloud-hosted solution that provides on-demand, flexible, and secure multi-browser testing environments. Intelligent testing orchestration that allows you to execute test runs that leverage in-house, or cloud-based, test environments for instant scalability integrated into DevOps processes and CI/CD pipelines.

Availability

The Katalon Test Automation Platform is immediately available in the AWS Marketplace.

Additional Resources

About Katalon

Katalon is the leading provider of software test automation solutions. With a flexible platform for web, API, mobile, and desktop testing that fits teams, projects of any size, and any purpose.

Katalon is widely trusted by a global community across over 160 countries.

For more information, visit https://katalon.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact

Josh Turner

Si14 Global Communications

katalonpr@si14global.com

U.S.: +1 (917) 231-0550

Int'l: +972-54-949-6526

Partnerships Contact

Matthew Sandberg

Katalon, Inc.

matthew.sandberg@katalon.com

Related Images











Image 1: The Katalon Platform





The Katalon Platform









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment