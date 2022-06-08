Video Engagement Platform Livestorm Reveals the Impact of Remote Work on Fatigue Through New Survey Findings

Boston, MA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livestorm, the first video engagement platform that enables people to manage their professional video events, today announced recent survey findings on the impact of remote work and digital fatigue. With over 25% of US-based employees still working from home, virtual meetings remain the prominent method of communication. Livestorm surveyed 1,000 US-based employees in order to take a deeper look at how employees are feeling nearly two years since the beginning of the pandemic and how companies can help moving forward.

Key findings revealed:

Impact of digital fatigue: Of the 49% of respondents who responded they do experience digital fatigue, 77% of them said their digital fatigue has worsened since the beginning of the pandemic.

Number of meetings is the biggest factor: When asked what fatigues employees most when working from home, the number of daily meetings was cited the most.

Improving employee satisfaction: 50.81% of respondents said employers can offer more flexible work hours to reduce digital fatigue.

Increasing engagement: 47% of respondents said incorporating more interactive elements such as polls and live questions would make video meetings more engaging.

A contradiction: Of the 49% of respondents who responded they do experience digital fatigue, 29% of them feel they are more engaged or able to pay attention during remote meetings.

“It is essential for companies that want to create great work environments to understand the challenges that remote work can have on employees,” said Gilles Bertaux, co-founder and CEO of Livestorm. “I am making it my mission to create solutions that workplaces can implement in order to increase participation and encourage engagement in a virtual environment. I look forward to continuing to develop innovative features at Livestorm that empower the remote and hybrid work experience for all.”

Understanding the importance of engagement in a remote environment, Livestorm has released a suite of features to combat digital fatigue such as live polls, chats and Q&A opportunities. Most recently, Livestorm released the first-ever Video Engagement Score™ (VES), which is a new way to evaluate the success of online events based on a new scoring system. The easy-to-use index is designed to be accessible from all video conferencing platforms.

About Livestorm

Livestorm is the first video engagement platform to manage meetings and webinars from start to finish. Unlike traditional webinar or video conferencing software, Livestorm provides teams with integrated tools to manage and deliver memorable live or on-demand video experiences from start to finish.

With Livestorm, unblock traditional video conferencing silos, and use an end-to-end video engagement platform for your meetings and events. Get access to email templates and sequences, customizable registration pages, email delivery tracking, website widgets, built-in social sharing, and much more.

Forget boring meetings and events with little interaction. With Livestorm, you can choose from a host of features to engage participants: launch polls, answer questions, send emojis, share files, and much more.

Finally, take data-driven decisions thanks to Livestorm's integrated dashboard to track registrations, attendance, and participant engagement. Integrate Livestorm with Salesforce or HubSpot CRM to leverage the data from any event. Livestorm is built with ease of use in mind. We serve companies of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500s. Brands like Shopify, Honda, Spendesk, Front and Revolut trust Livestorm to organize their online meetings, webinars, and virtual events alike.

Livestorm's customers come from various sectors, including technology, education, healthcare, government, media, real estate, and many others. Livestorm is available in 24 languages, connecting users all over the world.