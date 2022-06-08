Noname Security Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , the most complete, proactive approach to API security, is proud to announce we have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:



Most Innovative API Security

Hot Company Cloud Security

Most Innovative Security Company of the Year



“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough, and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Oz Golan, Co-Founder and CEO at Noname Security.

“Noname Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We’re thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2022, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy on our website, blog, and social media channels.

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across three pillars — Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first, with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

