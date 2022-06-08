Xevant Recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare

LEHI, Utah, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xevant, the leader and creator of automated data analytics for pharmacy benefit organizations, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, sponsored by Healthcare Plus Solutions Group. The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 3 issue of MH.



Modern Healthcare Publisher Fawn Lopez said, “The organizations that have focused significant resources and energy to support their staff throughout these especially challenging times deserve the loyalty of their teams and the recognition of the entire industry. At Modern Healthcare, we are honored to celebrate the Best Places to Work for demonstrating their commitment to their employees, and the communities they serve, with exemplary people care measures.”



Xevant CEO Brandon Newman said, “This honor was earned by every talented individual who makes up the Xevant team. Being named a Best Place to Work by Modern Healthcare says so much about the daily commitment to our mission, culture, and being vulnerable enough to know that no one is bigger than the whole. I love that about Xevant!”

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

Xevant will find out its ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on September 29 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown.

About Xevant: Xevant's next-generation pharmacy benefits platform infuses real-time automation throughout the data analysis process, accelerating and simplifying the painstaking task of report building for PBMs, TPAs, Health Plans, Consultants, and Brokers. With Xevant, critical pharmacy analysis that once took weeks, months, or more can now be done instantly. The results are optimized business processes, reduced operating costs, and improved patient outcomes. Xevant is recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work and Inc.’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Rocky Mountain region. Visit www.xevant.com and follow Xevant on LinkedIn for more information about how it helps its customers deliver faster, more accurate results.

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e773496b-75d8-43f1-b0c5-aa967d988a2d