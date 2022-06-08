Outside GC Expands Firm Management Team to Meet Growing Demand for Legal Services

BOSTON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outside GC LLC, the provider of choice for on-demand general counsel and corporate legal services, announces the recent appointment of Amy Boatner Jeffrey to the role of managing partner for the firm. In her new role, Jeffrey will oversee firm operations, aligning senior legal talent with the needs of corporate legal clients. Outside GC provides fractional GC and on-demand legal services to Fortune 500 companies, midsize companies and startups.



“Outside GC has provided on-demand legal support to corporate legal departments for over 20 years and has maintained long-standing relationships with its clients,” says Kamau Massey, CEO of Briefly, the operations arm behind Outside GC. “We’ve experienced rapid growth in demand for fractional GCs and on-demand legal services. Some of this might be attributed to the movement of corporate legal professionals in the ‘Great Resignation,’ but we are also seeing strong demand in an uncertain economic environment and expanding efforts by corporate leadership to control legal costs by bringing more core legal functions in-house or utilizing innovative legal service providers such as Outside GC.”

“I’m honored to be Outside GC’s managing partner and to continue to be a part of its unprecedented growth,” says Amy Boatner Jeffrey. “I joined Outside GC five years ago and have provided fractional GC services to several organizations. Outside GC is unique in that we have a deep bench of very senior attorneys with significant in-house GC or senior counsel experience to help enterprises meet fluctuating legal workloads, whether it’s an acquisition, a tech venture requiring IP expertise, a growing life science company or a company in need of de facto general counsel services to manage its day-to-day legal needs. Our clients run ‘lean and mean’ organizations. They love having transparent pricing for legal services backed by the experience of 100+ Outside GC attorneys.”

Outside GC is the provider of choice for on-demand general counsel and corporate legal services. Our fractional model allows startups, midsize and Fortune 500 companies to flex capacity to meet growing workloads at below market rates for a full-time GC or traditional outside law firm. Outside GC attorneys manage a broad range of day-to-day legal matters especially in the life science and tech verticals, including negotiating and drafting corporate and commercial agreements, financing and acquisition transactions, employment and immigration matters, intellectual property strategy and management, corporate governance, data privacy and security and regulatory compliance. To learn more, visit OutsideGC.com.

