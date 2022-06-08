Redwood Services Announces Investment in Plumbing & A/C Medic

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Services (“Redwood”), a home services firm focused on investing in leading residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services companies in growing U.S. markets, today announced it has made an investment in Plumbing & A/C Medic (“Plumbing Medic”).



Plumbing Medic was founded in 2006 by Colby and Dannielle Julian and has grown to become a leading provider of residential plumbing and sewer services in Gilbert, AZ with more than 45 employees serving 6,000 active customers.

“We are excited to support Colby, Dannielle and the Plumbing Medic team in their next stage of growth,” said Richard Lewis, CEO of Redwood Services. “Phoenix is a large market for HVAC and plumbing companies, and Plumbing Medic has differentiated itself as a provider and employer of choice in its market. We’re thrilled to welcome Plumbing Medic into the Redwood family.”

As part of the investment, Colby and Dannielle Julian, co-founders of Plumbing Medic, will retain a significant minority ownership stake. The Plumbing Medic team, led by Colby as President and Dannielle as General Manager, will continue to operate and manage the business under the Plumbing Medic banner and name, while Redwood offers operational, strategic and financial support to enhance the company’s growth in the Arizona market.

“At Plumbing Medic, we are passionate about bringing people into trades and leading an authentic team dedicated to providing excellent service to our customers,” said Colby Julian, President at Plumbing Medic. “Redwood allows us to grow without uprooting our culture and families. They believe in what we are doing and have re-energized us as we continue to be a long-term home services provider for our community.”

Plumbing Medic marks Redwood’s sixth platform investment overall, following the company’s investment in Indianapolis-based Service Plus within the past month. Redwood previously announced investments in Cincinnati-based Arlinghaus, Fresno-based Allbritten, D.C.-based John C. Flood, and Tucson-based Rite Way.

About Redwood Services:

Founded in 2020, Memphis-based Redwood Services is building a family of people-focused essential home service companies, actively investing in the HVAC, plumbing and electrical trades throughout the United States. Redwood operates brands in the Arizona, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, California, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana markets as it seeks to build out a national home services platform. For more information, visit RedwoodServices.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/973349e6-93e5-430d-81df-c308411f14e8