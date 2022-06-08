Optimi Health Finalizes Partnership and Psilocybin Supply Agreement With ATMA Journey Centers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exploratory supply agreement with ATMA Journey Centers (“ATMA”), a privately held facilitator of psilocybin-assisted therapy and practitioner training services for palliative care and mental health conditions based in Calgary, Alberta.



The Company has finalized an agreement which will supply psilocybin products to ATMA for future therapist initiatives and supply requirements.

“Few organizations have made as significant a contribution in recent years to the evolving regulatory conversation around psilocybin-assisted therapy as ATMA Journey Centers,” said Bill Ciprick, CEO of Optimi Health. “Optimi is deeply gratified to be able to provide them with this test supply of natural psilocybin in order to facilitate research that may lead to better mental health services for healthcare workers while testing the potential to expand the scale of available psilocybin therapies.”

Optimi Health is looking forward to opportunities presented by this partnership with ATMA to advance the knowledge base of trained psychedelic therapists by providing learning experiences and real-world data derived from the direct administration of a natural psilocybin product.

Further, the Company views this and other early-phase trials and supply agreements as an opportunity to refine approaches and improve efficiencies around the commercial distribution and clinical applications of psilocybin in anticipation of more robust demand as clinical research improves regulatory outcomes for psychedelic medicine.

“The ability to conduct both experiential training for authorized therapists and the clinical trials that will allow us to provide these treatments to patients in need is dependent on a safe and consistent supply of high-grade psilocybin,” said David Harder, Co-CEO of ATMA Journey Centers. “This agreement is an important step toward ATMA’s goal of building a complete research and training infrastructure that will streamline further growth in these directions.”

Authorized parties interested in purchasing Optimi psilocybin and functional mushroom products are invited to contact sales@optimihealth.ca where a member of the sales team will respond within 24 hours.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. is a homegrown, Canadian success story producing and supplying natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable, natural mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe, natural EU-GMP psilocybin throughout the world. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi is engaged in the cultivation, extracting, processing and distribution of high quality functional and psychedelic mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

ABOUT ATMA JOURNEY CENTERS

ATMA is pioneering a therapist-centered and therapist-driven business model for the psychedelic industry, by building the largest online community platform for psychedelic practitioners. Education, training, and business support services will all be accessible on one user friendly technology platform. ATMA’s philosophy of inclusivity will encourage more participation from healthcare professionals, which will in turn yield more data and experiences. Overall, this will lead to increased effectiveness and accessibility of psychedelic-assisted therapy. Beginning with a clear focus on psilocybin-assisted therapy, ATMA will be able to expand to other psychedelics as the regulatory environment also expands. ATMA provides a clear, guided path for healthcare professionals and clinics to build psychedelic-assisted therapies into their current practices.

