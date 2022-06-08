Agile Space Industries Announces Tom Rubin, Former Microsoft Chief IP Strategy Counsel and Assistant U.S. Attorney, Has Joined Board of Directors

DURANGO, Colo., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Space Industries, the aerospace propulsion experts trusted by NASA, the Department of Defense and defense contractors for over a decade, announced today that former Microsoft Chief Intellectual Property Strategy Counsel and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Rubin has joined its board of directors. Rubin has served as an advisor on IP, legal and policy strategies for many cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, software services and computer hardware.



“We are very excited to welcome Tom to our board and leverage his expertise to grow our business even more,” said Andrew Thompson, AGILE’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are continually developing our products and processes to remain on the cutting edge of in-space propulsion, and Tom’s leadership in both law and policy for key technological advancements ensures we are fully reaping the benefits of our innovations.”

Rubin joined AGILE’s board of directors alongside former astronaut Paul Richards in March, when the company shared news of lunar mission propulsion contracts with industry leaders Astrobotic and ispace Technologies.

With AGILE’s growth, Rubin brings valuable expertise in intellectual property, technology, data, licensing, artificial intelligence and corporate governance. He worked at Microsoft for over 15 years, spearheading complex IP-related product development and licensing for various business divisions, including Windows, Office, Xbox and Azure. His expertise spans IP, AI, data, privacy, security, antitrust and tech policy, all of which he has recently taught as a Lecturer in Law at Stanford Law School.

“In my career, I have had the privilege to see many innovative technologies shape their respective industries. Aerospace is one of these great frontiers, and AGILE is at the forefront of advancements in this industry,” said Tom Rubin. “The company’s advanced additive manufacturing processes and sophisticated in-house testing capabilities are reducing cost, shortening lead times and driving higher performance for their in-space propulsion clients. I am thrilled to be joining a team of brilliant minds to help execute on this unique value add.”

Prior to Microsoft, Rubin was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, where he was one of the country’s first computer crimes prosecutors and led many landmark investigations and prosecutions. During his time in private practice, Rubin has represented many notable clients across a variety of industry sectors, from Sony to Spotify.

“My career spans more than 30 years in government, industry, academia and private practice, but since my childhood in the early days of the Apollo mission, aerospace and aviation have been great passions of mine,” said Rubin. “I am looking forward to immersing myself in the industry, and to propelling even more growth opportunities for AGILE to reach its next level of innovation.”

In addition to his new role at AGILE, Rubin serves on the board of HaptX, a virtual reality company based in his hometown of Seattle, and is a strategic advisor to OpenAI, a research and deployment company for artificial intelligence based in San Francisco. A graduate of both Yale and Stanford, Rubin serves on the executive committee of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and in a variety of positions at Stanford University.

Agile Space Industries provides innovative propulsion solutions on rapid timelines by closely coupling in-house additive manufacturing (3D printing) with diagnostic testing, design and analysis. AGILE’s all-in-one suite is revolutionizing the in-space propulsion systems market by reducing cost, shortening lead-times and driving higher performance for civil, defense and commercial aerospace and aviation companies.

