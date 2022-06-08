Rubrik Named a Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards as Hot Company in Data Security at RSA Conference 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik , the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced it has been named the Hot Company in Data Security by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. The award recognition was announced at the 2022 RSA Conference .



“As cyber attacks continue to increase in size and sophistication, it’s clear that relying solely on infrastructure security is no longer enough to keep businesses secure. In today’s complex threat environment, data security is essential,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Rubrik. “Rubik delivers data security to confront cyber attacks, including ransomware, so that customers can secure and defend their data, recover quickly in the event of an attack, and prevail in this volatile cyber landscape. We are laser-focused on continuing to pioneer data security - the next frontier in cybersecurity - and are thrilled to have our innovations recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine.”

Rubrik’s recognition in the 2022 Global InfoSec Awards follows continued product innovation, including the recent launch of Rubrik Security Cloud to secure customers’ data, wherever it lives, across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS. This award also comes on the heels of several noteworthy leadership appointments for Rubrik, including former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Michael Mestrovich being named Rubrik CISO, and Former Director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Chris Krebs being named Chair of Rubrik’s new CISO Advisory Board .



“Rubrik embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of CDM.

This is CDM’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe that offer a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service.

Rubrik is on-site at the 2022 RSA Conference in San Francisco from June 6-9. Attendees can visit booth N-4628 for hands-on labs and discussion of how Rubrik Security Cloud helps you defend your data, recover quickly, and prevail in today’s cyber landscape.

About Rubrik

Rubrik is a cybersecurity company. We are the pioneer in Zero Trust Data Security™. Companies around the world rely on Rubrik for business resilience against cyber attacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine intelligence, enables our customers to secure data across their enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We automatically protect data from cyber attacks, continuously monitor data risks, and quickly recover data and applications.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter and Rubrik, Inc. on LinkedIn.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.