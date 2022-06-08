Responsible AI Institute Expands in the UK and EU to Advance AI Certification Efforts

LONDON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responsible AI Institute (RAII), the leading non-profit dedicated to independent AI assessments and certification, today announced the expansion of its operations in the UK and Europe to further harmonize its AI certification efforts with industry-leading AI regulations and in the US and Canada and expand its member base.

"This expansion will allow Responsible AI Institute to strengthen and expand our research, regulation and certification work across the United Kingdom and Europe while better supporting our members and partners," said Ashley Casovan, The Executive Director of Responsible AI Institute and recent recipient of the CogX Global Leadership Award.

This announcement comes ahead of London's Tech Week (June 13 - 17), where RAII will be participating in a number of events, including AI Summit London and the CogX Festival, while also facilitating meetings with new and existing partners and members.

As one of their key events during the week, RAII will be hosting a Regulatory Roundtable with the World Economic Forum (WEF), The Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI), and other financial regulators. The goal of this roundtable will be to engage and learn directly from both government and industry participants about key challenges and opportunities to regulate and assure AI systems. Following this meeting, RAII, WEF, and CDEI look forward to sharing a full report on the outcomes of the discussion that will help to guide the development of the certification program.

RAII will be celebrating this important milestone at an evening reception co-hosted by CogX Festival. This event will take place at 5 pm on the 14th of June; invitation requests can be made here.

For more information, please contact us below to connect with a member of the RAII team during tech week.

Media Contact

For all media inquiries please refer to the Director of Partnerships and Market Development

Alyssa Lefaivre

admin@responsible.ai

+1 (780) 237 5977

About RAII

Responsible AI Institute (RAII) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit focused on advancing responsible AI from principles to practice through community-driven, independent AI assessments and certifications. RAI tools have been among the first to demonstrate how to expand opportunities with AI while minimizing harm to people and the planet.

Visit www.responsible.ai for more information and to join our efforts.

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/responsible-ai-institute

Twitter @ResponsibleAI

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.