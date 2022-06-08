ALYI Announces New EV Strategic Opportunities Under Development

Dallas, Texas, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced the company’s business development discussions with third parties highlighted in a letter to shareholders from CEO Randell Torno on May 17th are gaining traction and generating new opportunities.

Last month, CEO Randell Torno provided an update on the developing plans to adapt the company’s strategy to continue on course toward achieving its Electric Vehicle (EV) ecosystem vision within the conditions presented by the prevailing market.

From the CEO’s May Update:

“We have developed a preliminary plan to prioritize our branded EV race and symposium and find opportunities to maintain our other EV ecosystem acceleration efforts through third parties that have the resources to capitalize the specific effort. We are moving quickly to engage with third parties and explore the viability of our preliminary plan. We have already entered conversations with multiple third parties.”

The company now reports that third party discussions have materialized to a stage where specific opportunities are being discussed. Next week, Mr. Torno plans to release another update to elaborate on the developing opportunities.

