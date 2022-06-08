Liquidity Financial partners with Zero Hash to launch crypto rewards

CHICAGO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Financial, a credit-card-as-service fintech startup based in Los Angeles, California, announced its partnership with Zero Hash, a leader in B2B2C digital assets infrastructure solutions. Liquidity Financial is leveraging Zero Hash's crypto rewards API-driven infrastructure to natively offer their customers the ability to earn crypto rewards on any credit or debit card purchase.

Community cards launched by Liquidity Financial are designed to deepen the connection between the card users and their communities. The existing product suite includes DogeCard, created for the Dogecoin community, offering users Dogecoin rewards on every purchase and ability to spend their Dogecoin anywhere Visa is accepted. Liquidity Financial also powers PrideCard, a cash-back rewards card designed for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Zero Hash powers the rewards component of the community cards. Liquidity Financial will offer crypto rewards to their customers for a number of specific actions taken in the application, such as sign-up, spending, and referrals. Additionally, customers will have the ability to sell their crypto rewards back into fiat currencies.

"We have been exploring how we can meet the rising consumer demand for crypto rewards. Liquidity Financial is excited to offer our customers an easy and passive way to interact with crypto by earning crypto rewards as they simply use our cards and engage with our app in the everyday. Zero Hash has proven to be the ideal partner both in terms of how quickly we can go to market with the new features and the ease of integration from the technological and regulatory perspective," said Ryan Fujiu, Founder and CEO of Liquidity Financial.

"Liquidity Financial offers community-driven cards with a highly active consumer base. We are pleased to power the rewards product of such an innovative partner," commented Edward Woodford, CEO of Zero Hash.

Liquidity Financial plans to expand the product offering to allow customers to withdraw their crypto rewards to external addresses as well as the ability to buy and sell crypto with their cards, added Liquidity Financial.

About Zero Hash



Zero Hash is a B2B embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.



Zero Hash powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs, and the ability to earn crypto through staking and DeFi. Clients include MoneyLion, Transak, Deserve, DraftKings, Step, MoonPay, tastyworks. Zero Hash is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.



Zero Hash Holdings Ltd. is a Delaware C-Corp that wholly owns Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC. Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash also holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

About Liquidity Financial

Liquidity Financial is a consumer fintech company, focused on community driven credit and debit card products. Liquidity powers the DogeCard, PrideCard, serving their respective communities with cash-back and crypto-back rewards that enhance and benefit the community.

Learn more: https://liquidityfinancial.co/

