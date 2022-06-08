Coin Cloud Plants Digital Currency Machines (DCMs) in the Palmetto State Through Partnership with Pops Mart Fuels

LAS VEGAS and COLUMBIA, S.C., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents in-and-around the Greater Columbia-area of South Carolina can now buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum and more than 40 other digital currencies with cash, thanks to a partnership between Bitcoin ATM and Digital Currency Machine (DCM) Operator Coin Cloud and Pops Mart Fuels



Operating 24 convenience stores, Pops Mart Fuels customers now have access to cryptocurrency and digital asset options through Coin Cloud’s easy-to-use and convenient DCMs.

“Our mission is to bring digital currency capabilities to everyone, and this partnership expands our growing footprint in South Carolina,” said Chris McAlary, CEO of Coin Cloud. “We’re excited to serve Columbia’s residents and proud to join the amazing team at Pops.”

“The opportunity to bring Bitcoin to our loyal customers is a perfect addition to our two dozen stores conveniently located across the Greater Columbia-area,” said David Taylor, CMO of Pops Mart Fuels. “We strive to deliver the latest and greatest as it relates to convenience and Coin Cloud’s digital currency machines are just that and more.”

Coin Cloud ATMs offer Bitcoin (BTC) and over 40 other digital currency options, like Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH), and a range of stablecoins and DeFi tokens. New coins added recently include Cardano (ADA), Nano (NANO), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Celsius (CEL), Algorand (ALGO), Polygon (MATIC), OMG Network (OMG), and ApeCoin (APE).

The locations of all Coin Cloud DCMs can be found at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms . For more information on Coin Cloud, visit www.Coin.Cloud or follow Coin Cloud on Twitter at @CoinCloudDCM .

About Coin Cloud

Coin Cloud , a Digital Currency Machine (DCM) company committed to Digital Currency for All™ since 2014, operates more than 5,000 DCMs across the U.S. and Brazil. Coin Cloud provides the fastest and easiest way to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 40 other digital assets and cryptocurrencies with cash. Coin Cloud serves their customer base in all their digital asset needs via their Coin Cloud Wallet, mobile app, online purchasing of digital currencies and exclusive NFTs, and Private Client Desk. Coin Cloud’s network of DCMs is 100 percent buy & sell and located at nationally recognized retailers, including ACE Cash Express, H-E-B, Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods, Thorntons, UNFI customer stores, and Yesway. You can find your nearest Coin Cloud DCM / Bitcoin ATM at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms .