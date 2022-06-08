Grow Therapy Joins Evernorth’s Behavioral Health Network to Increase Access to High-Quality Mental Health Care

NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grow Therapy, a leader in helping create life-changing therapeutic connections between therapists and clients, today announced its mental health care services are now available as an in-network benefit to all members of Evernorth’s behavioral health network. Evernorth is the health services business of Cigna Corporation.



Grow Therapy was founded in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started. Its founders knew that since the majority of therapists do not accept insurance, it was too difficult for people to get affordable access to mental health care. Today, therapists are increasingly hard to find . Even in metropolitan areas, therapists are at capacity with closed wait-lists, making the need for affordable mental health care access more urgent than ever. Grow Therapy’s group currently has thousands of highly qualified mental health providers who are available to take on new clients.

Grow Therapy is proven to elevate care quality, using measurement-based care and machine learning to improve patient matching and triage. Using Grow Therapy, people can search online with the confidence that they will find a unique, qualified therapist who accepts their insurance and specializes in the areas of their life that they would like to focus on, for example; relationships, disorders, significant life events, identity, lifestyle, and general health and wellbeing. Scheduling is easy and clients can book instantly to see their therapist for the first time within two days. All therapists in Grow Therapy’s network are fully qualified and have been interviewed for experience and passion.

“Global and domestic events over the past few years have greatly impacted the mental health of Americans in a variety of ways, and people are seeking care more than ever before,” said Jake Cooper, co-founder, and CEO of Grow Therapy. “We couldn’t be more thrilled that, with the addition of our new relationship with Evernorth, Grow Therapy has thousands of mental health professionals available to more than 100 million insured people across the United States that may need mental health care.”

To make it simpler for therapists to accept insurance, Grow Therapy functions as the technology and centralized team providing the resources to help therapists operate in-network.