Cloud Robotics Market Size to Reach USD 15.3 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.2% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Robotics Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Cloud Robotics Market Analysis by Type (Peer Based, Proxy Based, Clone Based), by Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G, 4G, 5G, RF, Infrared), by Application (Defense, Manufacturing, Retail, Agriculture, Healthcare) - Forecast to 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 15.3 Billion by 2030, registering an 23.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2021–2030).

Cloud Robotics Market Report Scope:

Connected robotics plays a causal role in delivering superior performance in the communication infrastructure of data centers by improving the performances of various automated systems and controllers deployed. Cloud-based solutions deliver full visibility into production operations enabling scalable manufacturing. Networked robotics extends the computation and information sharing capabilities of a cloud robotic architecture.

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 15.3 Billion CAGR 23.2% Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2030 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors Ortelio Ltd. (UK), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Kuka AG (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Motion Controls Robotics (US), Calvary Robotics (US), and Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd. (Japan) Key Market Opportunities The cloud robotics market trends are blooming in the field of artificial intelligence Key Market Drivers Growing Implementations of Cloud-based Robotic Assembly Lines Boost Market Revenues

The cloud robotics architecture supports task offloading and information sharing in robotic applications, utilizing dynamically allocated resources from a shared resource pool in the cloud. It leverages a virtual ad-hoc cloud formed by combining machine-to-machine (M2M) communications and an infrastructure cloud-enabled by machine-to-cloud (M2C) communications among robots.

Rising communication protocols and computing models to handle different applications, such as computation, communications, and security, illustrate the cloud robotics' potential to benefit several applications. Automotive companies and electric vehicle (EV) platform developers are increasingly adopting robotic assembly capabilities to progress towards commercial production.

Cloud-based robotic manufacturing systems are the digital backbone of manufacturing assembly lines, allowing the capability to manage customer-specific manufacturing operations. Resultantly, cloud-based robotic assembly lines are progressively implemented in highly-digitalized manufacturing plants. Implementing line-side controls helps create further efficiencies and allows savings through the adoption of the Manufacturing Execution System (MES).

That efficiency and optimization are critical in manufacturing, and labor shortages can hamper business growth. Some cloud-based robotic solutions have the ability to not just optimize human workforces but also optimize them collectively in a highly productive and efficient way. Efficient operations can also allow free time for workers to learn new skills needed to uplift the production.

Cloud Robotics Market Segments

The cloud robotics market is segmented into types, connectivity, applications, and regions. Of these, the type segment comprises clone-based, proxy-based, and peer-based cloud robotics. Similarly, the connectivity segment comprises 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, infrared connectivity, and radiofrequency. The application segment comprises healthcare, manufacturing & retail, transportation, defense & aerospace, agriculture, and others. The region segment comprises the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Cloud Robotics Market Regional Analysis

North America heads the global cloud robotics market due to the vast uptake of robotics in sectors such as defense, healthcare, and security. Besides, high developments and automation across production units in the region substantiate the market demand. The rising focus on enhancing communication capabilities required by the defense sector in this region boosts the cloud robotics market size.

Europe is another lucrative market for cloud robotics globally. Growing implementations of robotic solutions in a large number of industries in the region escalate the market value. Additionally, the well-established automotive sector and the steadily rising need for automated auto manufacturing processes in the region influence market revenues. Moreover, increasing R&D activities and investments in developing robotics impact the market dynamics.

The APAC cloud robotics market is rapidly emerging as a profitable market. The presence of many major technology providers and development centers boosts the region's market share, allowing the early uptake of advanced robotics. Furthermore, the growing industrialization and manufacturing sectors drive the regional market growth.

Industry Trends

Spurring industrialization and automation across industrial sectors worldwide create significant market demand. With many organizations increasingly adopting cloud infrastructure for rapid operation processes, the demand for cloud robotics systems is rising in multi-folds. Moreover, improving internet connectivity led by vast deployments of cloud networks impact the market landscape positively.

Development in software structures and wireless technology progress defines the growing market landscape, increasing the dependence of industries on robotic cloud systems. Cloud robotics platforms provide on-demand automation solutions for material handling and inventory management in warehousing applications.

The rising use of cloud robotics in growing numbers of manufacturing, distribution, and fulfillment centers for various material handling tasks offers large opportunities to market players. Furthermore, improving official safety standards governing the design and manufacture of industrial mobile robots impacts the market growth positively.

Cloud Robotics Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on Cloud Robotics Market Covered are:

Apple Inc. (US)

Ortelio Ltd. (UK)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)

Kuka AG (Germany)

ABB Group (Switzerland)

Fanuc Corporation (Japan)

Motion Controls Robotics (US)

Calvary Robotics (US)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd. (Japan)

The well-established cloud robotics market appears fragmented due to the presence of several key companies. Technology providers incorporate strategic initiatives such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and product launches to gain a competitive advantage. They focus on innovations and the development of new solutions, fueling the already intensified market competition.

For Instance, on April 26, 2022, Rapyuta Robotics, Co., Ltd., a pioneer of cloud robotics, announced raising USD 51 Million in Series C funding that would be used to accelerate the expansion of robotics solutions and artificial intelligence technologies.

Rapyuta has developed and provided leading collaborative pick-assist robots or warehouse robots - Rapyuta PA-AMR. It is focused on making robotics required by logistics and providing support for the development, implementation, and operation of robotics solutions. Rapyuta plans to further its mission to make robots more attainable for logistics applications and empower lives with new cloud robotics solutions.

Rapyuta.io, the next-generation cloud robotics platform, improves the efficiency and safety of warehouse operations. Rapyuta's solutions are developed using the world's most advanced control and artificial intelligence technologies to enable multiple robots to work together harmoniously and create a seamless & remote-controlled robot ecosystem.

